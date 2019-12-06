Nadler Prepares Articles as Dems Wonder if They Can Win in Court of Public Opinion

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Lenneal Henderson, eminent scholar and dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Virginia State University.

"House Speaker Nancy Pelosi compared President Donald Trump to a despotic tyrant in a press conference Thursday and announced she has asked House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler to prepare articles of impeachment," Common Dreams reported. "'The facts are uncontested,' said Pelosi, a California Democrat. 'The president abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security.'" Where do we go from here?

What does it mean that Trump has announced his intent to designate Mexican drug cartels as “terrorists?” Does this portend greater US military action south of the border with Mexico? Should left-wing Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, be worried? He responded on November 29, declining Trump's offer to send US soldiers to Mexico to fight the cartels and declaring that Mexico, which has not been invaded in more than a century, would not allow foreign military intervention on his watch.

"Drawings done in captivity by the first prisoner known to undergo 'enhanced interrogation' at Guantánamo Bay portray his account of what happened to him in vivid and disturbing ways," the New York Times reported Tuesday about Abu Zubaydah, who has been in US custody since 2002. They are self-portraits of the torture he endured during the four years he was held in secret prisons by the CIA. How disturbing are these sketches, and what are we to make of them?

GUESTS:

Dr. Lenneal Henderson — Eminent scholar and dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Virginia State University.

John Kiriakou — Co-host of Loud & Clear on Sputnik News Radio.

Dr. Ajamu Baraka — Journalist, American political activist and former Green Party nominee for vice president of the United States in the 2016 election.

Attorney Mark Shmueli — Manages a solo practice dedicated exclusively to immigration law. Shmueli represents asylum seekers before the Asylum Office and Executive Office for Immigration Review and handles employment-based non-immigrant and immigrant visa petitions. He has authored articles on the immigration consequences of criminal convictions and the Violence Against Women Act for the Maryland Bar Journal and is a frequent lecturer at national and local conferences on immigration law.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com