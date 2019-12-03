Register
11:58 GMT +303 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    Trump Heads to London: Can He Show Restraint and Not Comment on British Politics?

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/201912031077467637-trump-heads-to-london-can-he-show-restraint-and-not-comment-on-british-politics/

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief of The Duran.

    As US President Donald Trump heads to London for a NATO summit, National Health Service (NHS) workers will be leading a protest of tens of thousands outside Buckingham Palace, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pleading with Trump not to wade into British politics ahead of the country's coming election. Can Trump show restraint and discipline and abide Johnson’s requests? Trump has previously shown no restraint in pushing for Britain’s exit from the European Union and critiquing the politicians involved in the long-running Brexit debate. The last time Trump was in the UK in June, he said that “everything is on the table,” including the NHS, in trade talks. Also, Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were stabbed to death Friday by Usman Khan - convicted of terrorism charges in 2012 - at a prisoner rehabilitation event. What’s been the effect of this event on the polls as elections draw near? Trump criticized Democrats for planning an impeachment hearing while he meets with NATO leaders, and his counsel said Trump won’t participate in the House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment panel, calling it unfair. What are we to make of all of this? The report by the House Intelligence Committee should be circulating among its members Monday before the Judiciary Committee holds its first hearing on impeachment Wednesday. Where are we with this? Is censure a viable alternative to impeachment, or would that fail with Republicans as well? Trump tweeted Monday, “The Republican Party has NEVER been so united!” Is this galvanizing them? Have the Democrats overplayed their hand here?

    "Donald Trump will reimpose tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from Brazil and Argentina after accusing the countries of a 'massive devaluation' of their currencies that hurt US farmers," the Financial Times reported Monday. "The move, which was announced by Mr. Trump on Twitter on Monday, sharply escalates trade tensions with the two struggling Latin American economies as they have built closer ties with China." What’s going on here?

    "The Chinese foreign ministry said it would suspend US navy port calls to Hong Kong, which must receive approval from Beijing. It also pledged to impose sanctions on four US-based non-governmental organizations, including Human Rights Watch and Freedom House, for what it said was their support for violent protests in Hong Kong," the Financial Times reported Monday. Meanwhile in the US, "Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday warned against European countries allowing companies with Chinese links from constructing 5G networks across the continent ahead of a global technology conference," The Hill reported. "In an op-ed for Politico Europe, Pompeo urged leaders to 'put security first' when it comes to the construction of 5G networks. ... Of Huawei, Pompeo continued: '[Huawei] is implicated in espionage in the Czech Republic, Poland and the Netherlands, has allegedly stolen intellectual property from foreign competitors in Germany, Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States, and is accused of bribery and corrupt practices in countries like Algeria, Belgium and Sierra Leone.'"

    GUESTS:

    Alexander Mercouris — Editor-in-chief of The Duran.  

    Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."      

    David Schultz — Professor of political science at Hamline University.  

    Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics and politics at St. Mary’s College in California.  

    Teri Mattson — Latin America campaign coordinator for Code Pink.      

    Dr. Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.  

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    tariffs, Democrats, impeachment, Trump Administration, Brazil, Argentina, London, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse