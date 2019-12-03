Trump Heads to London: Can He Show Restraint and Not Comment on British Politics?

As US President Donald Trump heads to London for a NATO summit, National Health Service (NHS) workers will be leading a protest of tens of thousands outside Buckingham Palace, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pleading with Trump not to wade into British politics ahead of the country's coming election. Can Trump show restraint and discipline and abide Johnson’s requests? Trump has previously shown no restraint in pushing for Britain’s exit from the European Union and critiquing the politicians involved in the long-running Brexit debate. The last time Trump was in the UK in June, he said that “everything is on the table,” including the NHS, in trade talks. Also, Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were stabbed to death Friday by Usman Khan - convicted of terrorism charges in 2012 - at a prisoner rehabilitation event. What’s been the effect of this event on the polls as elections draw near? Trump criticized Democrats for planning an impeachment hearing while he meets with NATO leaders, and his counsel said Trump won’t participate in the House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment panel, calling it unfair. What are we to make of all of this? The report by the House Intelligence Committee should be circulating among its members Monday before the Judiciary Committee holds its first hearing on impeachment Wednesday. Where are we with this? Is censure a viable alternative to impeachment, or would that fail with Republicans as well? Trump tweeted Monday, “The Republican Party has NEVER been so united!” Is this galvanizing them? Have the Democrats overplayed their hand here?

"Donald Trump will reimpose tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from Brazil and Argentina after accusing the countries of a 'massive devaluation' of their currencies that hurt US farmers," the Financial Times reported Monday. "The move, which was announced by Mr. Trump on Twitter on Monday, sharply escalates trade tensions with the two struggling Latin American economies as they have built closer ties with China." What’s going on here?

"The Chinese foreign ministry said it would suspend US navy port calls to Hong Kong, which must receive approval from Beijing. It also pledged to impose sanctions on four US-based non-governmental organizations, including Human Rights Watch and Freedom House, for what it said was their support for violent protests in Hong Kong," the Financial Times reported Monday. Meanwhile in the US, "Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday warned against European countries allowing companies with Chinese links from constructing 5G networks across the continent ahead of a global technology conference," The Hill reported. "In an op-ed for Politico Europe, Pompeo urged leaders to 'put security first' when it comes to the construction of 5G networks. ... Of Huawei, Pompeo continued: '[Huawei] is implicated in espionage in the Czech Republic, Poland and the Netherlands, has allegedly stolen intellectual property from foreign competitors in Germany, Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States, and is accused of bribery and corrupt practices in countries like Algeria, Belgium and Sierra Leone.'"

GUESTS:

Alexander Mercouris — Editor-in-chief of The Duran.

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

David Schultz — Professor of political science at Hamline University.

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics and politics at St. Mary’s College in California.

Teri Mattson — Latin America campaign coordinator for Code Pink.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

