Register
15:24 GMT +322 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    Will Netanyahu's Legacy End With Indictments for Bribery, Fraud and Breach of Trust?

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Robert Fantina, pro-Palestine activist, peace and human rights leader, journalist and author of "Essays on Palestine"; and Catherine Shakdam, political commentator and analyst focusing on the Middle East and the author of "A Tale of Grand Resistance: Yemen, the Wahhabi and the House of Saud."

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted Thursday on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He has previously called the cases against him a politically motivated "witch hunt" by the media and the left, and he has denied doing anything wrong. Netanyahu is currently serving as a caretaker prime minister, as neither he nor his main rival Benny Gantz has been able to form a majority government in the wake of Israel's September elections, the second round of ballots cast this year. There now remain 21 days in which any Knesset member could assemble a coalition and become prime minister, but if no one does, the country will return again to the polls. 

    The Democratic presidential candidates are weighing in on the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump. At Wednesday night's debate in Atlanta, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said the president must be held accountable for wrongdoing, and that no one is above the law. Former Vice President Joe Biden added, however, that Democratic supporters should not chant "lock him up" during rallies, and argued that it's time to start bringing the American people together. The debate also covered economic policy. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren defended her call for a 2% wealth tax, saying the US government is working very well for millionaires and billionaires but not for average Americans. However, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker said a wealth tax is not the answer, arguing that the tax system must be reformed to become more equitable. Warren said she is "tired of freeloading billionaires."

    A former official with the National Security Council says she was surprised and concerned when she found out that US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland was overseeing Ukraine policy. Testifying in a House of Representatives impeachment hearing on Thursday, Fiona Hill said there had been "no directive" about Sondland and added, "We hadn't been told this." She noted that Sondland told her that Trump had put him in charge of Ukraine. Hill said Sondland was involved in a "domestic political errand." Sondland testified Wednesday that he and other administration officials pressured the Ukrainian government to publicly launch an investigation of the Bidens, and that he acted at the direction of the president, whose wishes were communicated through his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Hill also expressed concerns about Giuliani's unofficial diplomatic efforts in Ukraine.  

    GUESTS:

    Robert Fantina — Pro-Palestine activist, peace and human rights leader, journalist and author of "Essays on Palestine."   

    Catherine Shakdam — Political commentator and analyst focusing on the Middle East, and the author of "A Tale of Grand Resistance: Yemen, the Wahhabi and the House of Saud."

    Eugene Craig III — Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activist.

    Lee Stranahan — Co-host of Fault Lines on Sputnik News Radio.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Ukraine, Israel, Democratic Debate, Democratic Debate, Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse