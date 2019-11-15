Is Ukraine the Real Issue Behind the Impeachment Inquiry?

On Wednesday, we had a full day of testimony in the first impeachment hearing in decades: where did it get us, and with the future witnesses planned, where are we headed? Acting US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent testified in open sessions before the House Intelligence Committee. Did the Democrats advance their position that US President Donald Trump has abused the power of his office, or did Republicans defend their position that this inquiry is a politically motivated witch-hunt intended to overturn the 2016 election? Was anything provided Wednesday that is going to shift anyone’s position either way?

"Prosecutors concluded their case against political operative Roger Stone on Wednesday by portraying him as a serial liar who repeatedly misled Congress to protect President Trump — and then engaged in a campaign to silence a witness who could expose him," the Washington Post reported. What’s really going on here?

"A batch of leaked emails obtained by the Southern Poverty Law Center are reported to show that Stephen Miller, the White House adviser with a direct hand in shaping President Trump’s hard-line immigration policies, promoted theories popular with white nationalist groups" to Katie McHugh, a former editor at Breitbart, before he joined the administration, the New York Times reported Wednesday, saying the SPLC report "seeks to illustrate how Mr. Miller brought anti-immigrant beliefs to the White House and turned them into policy." What’s going on with these allegations?

Lee Stranahan — Co-host of Fault Lines on Sputnik News Radio.

