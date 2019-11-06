Is the Roger Stone Trial Much Ado About Nothing?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by David Rosen, author of "Sex, Sin & Subversion: The Transformation of 1950s New York’s Forbidden into America’s New Normal." He can be found at www.DavidRosenWrites.com.

The trial of Roger Stone, the longtime Republican political strategist, a friend of US President Donald Trump and former adviser to the Trump campaign, began Tuesday. He stands accused of lying to Congress about acting as a liaison between the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks, as well as witness tampering and obstruction of justice. What is this really all about?

In a video that leaked Tuesday, ABC News anchor Amy Robach, sitting at her desk on set but apparently speaking to colleagues off-air, expressed frustration that the network did not air her 2015 interview with Virginia Giuffre, who said she was coerced into a sexual relationship with wealthy pedophile Jeffrey Epstein when she was a teenager. Among other men whom she accused of abusing her when she was 17 is the UK's Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second son. Robach said the network killed her story under pressure from the British royal family. What are we to make of all of this?

"Google's announcement Friday that it intends on acquiring digital fitness tracker maker Fitbit has raised the eyebrows of privacy advocates in the US and UK who say regulators should oppose the deal," Common Dreams reported Monday. "'This is not just a business deal, it's a data grab — and that should worry us all,' Tom Watson, the Labour Party's digital, culture, media, and sport secretary, wrote to the UK's Competition and Markets Authority." How big of a concern should this be?

GUESTS:

David Rosen — Author of "Sex, Sin & Subversion: The Transformation of 1950s New York’s Forbidden into America’s New Normal." He can be found at www.DavidRosenWrites.com.

Jim Kavanagh — Political analyst and commentator and editor of The Polemicist.

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

