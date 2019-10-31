Will Vindman's Testimony Impact the Electorate if Senate Doesn't Vote to Remove Trump?

Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Lee Stranahan, co-host of Fault Lines on Sputnik News Radio.

"Defying White House orders, an Army officer serving with President Donald Trump’s National Security Council testified to impeachment investigators Tuesday that he twice raised concerns over the administration’s push to have Ukraine investigate Democrats and Joe Biden," AP reported Tuesday.

"Alexander Vindman, a lieutenant colonel who served in Iraq and later as a diplomat, is the first official to testify who actually heard Trump’s July 25 call with new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy." Vindman relayed his concerns on the matter to the lead counsel of the NSC, he said in his prepared remarks. What does this do to the impeachment narrative, and will testimony of this nature have a resonating impact with the electorate, even if the Senate does not vote to remove or censure Trump?

"Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg faced withering questions from senators Tuesday about two crashes of 737 Max jets and whether the company concealed information about a critical flight system," AP reported Tuesday. "'We have made mistakes, and we got some things wrong,' Muilenburg conceded. Some members of the Senate Commerce Committee cut Muilenburg off when they believed he was failing to answer their questions about a key flight-control system implicated in both crashes."

"The US economy cooled over the summer, growing at a 1.9 percent annualized pace from July through September, the latest sign that the slowdown is deepening," the Washington Post reported Wednesday. "The data, released Wednesday by the Commerce Department, came as economists anticipated slightly weaker growth following President Trump’s decision to dramatically expand his trade war with China. That decision in early August spooked business leaders and deterred them from making major investments during a period of so much uncertainty." What does all of this really mean?

GUESTS:

Lee Stranahan — Co-host of Fault Lines on Sputnik News Radio.

Keith Mackey — President of Mackey International, an aviation consulting firm specializing in aviation safety, risk management, accident investigation, air carrier certification and safety/compliance audits.

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics and politics at St. Mary’s College in California.

