John Conyers Jr., Longest-Serving African American Congressman, Dies at 90

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by activist and businessman Virtual Murrell.

Former Michigan Rep. John Conyers Jr., a liberal Democrat from what is now Detroit’s 13th Congressional District, has died at the age of 90. Conyers was first elected in 1964, becoming one of five African Americans in the House of Representatives. His overwhelmingly Democratic constituents reelected him 26 times over a period spanning 10 presidents, from Lyndon B. Johnson to Donald Trump. He passed Sunday at his home in Detroit.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has died. He was killed during a US military raid in northwest Syria on Saturday. Trump announced Sunday that al-Baghdadi died after running into a tunnel, where he detonated an explosive vest, killing himself and three of his children.

"'What Is the Fed Not Telling Us?': A number of financial experts and investors are very concerned over the Federal Reserve's recent infusion of cash into the market. They warn that the actions by the central bank could be the indication of a looming economic crisis," Common Dreams reported Sunday. "On October 22, the Fed pumped $99.9 billion in temporary liquidity into the market to ease stresses brought on by a tightening credit market. Two days later, on October 24, the bank upped that to $134 billion." Should this be cause for concern about these repo market interventions?

The European Union agreed Monday to delay Britain’s exit date from the bloc to January 31, once again postponing Brexit and potentially paving the way for a British general election beforehand. The postponement came in response to a request from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was forced to ask for more time after Parliament shot down his effort to speed the country out of the EU by the previous deadline of October 31.

GUESTS:

Virtual Murrell, life-long activist, political advisor, and successful businessman.

Dr. Gerald Horne, holder of the Moores Professorship of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City

Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of economics and politics at St. Mary’s College in California.

Jim Kavanaugh, political analyst and commentator and editor of The Polemicist.

