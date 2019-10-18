Turkish Ceasefire in Northern Syria: US Solves Another Problem That It Created

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Elisabeth Myers, editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia.

US Vice President Mike Pence announced Thursday that after hours of negotiations with Turkish officials, Turkey has agreed to suspend its incursion into northern Syria. Ankara will suspend military operations for 120 hours while Kurdish YPG forces withdraw from the proposed Turkish “safe zone” in the north east. Pence said that after the Kurdish forces withdraw, Turkey will completely halt all operations.

Congressman Elijah E. Cummings (D-MD), who gained national attention for his principled stands on politically charged issues in the House of Representatives, his calming effect on the anti-police uprising in Baltimore and his forceful opposition to the presidency of Donald Trump, died October 17 at a hospice center in Baltimore. He was 68. Congressman Cummings was principled, dedicated, focused and consistent.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s hopes of leading Britain out of the EU on October 31 are hanging in the balance Thursday, even after he secured a Brexit deal in Brussels. His deal still faces the threat that it could be killed in the House of Commons within 48 hours. The Democratic Unionist Party said it would oppose the deal, as relations between the Northern Ireland party and Johnson remain fractious. This falls into the category of: when is a deal not a deal?

General Motors negotiators and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union have reached a tentative deal to end a 31-day strike by nearly 50,000 workers. The proposed agreement needs the approval of both union leadership and the rank-and-file union members at GM before it can take effect. The UAW strike against GM will continue while union members vote on a new, four-year labor contract.

GUESTS:

Elisabeth Myers — Editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia

Dr. Lenneal Henderson — Eminent Scholar and dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Virginia State University

David Schultz — Professor of political science at Hamline University

Dr. Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com