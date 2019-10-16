Trump vs. Biden: Corruption by Either Side Is Still Corruption

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Garland Nixon, co-host of Fault Lines on Sputnik News Radio.

Former White House official Fiona Hill's testimony is reportedly shedding light on concerns former national security adviser John Bolton had with efforts to have Ukraine investigate US President Donald Trump's political rivals. NBC News reports, citing a person in the room for the Monday hearing, that Hill told Congress the former national security advisor called Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's efforts a "drug deal," and wanted nothing to do with them. Trump fired Bolton last month over disagreements with "many of his suggestions." Trump's pressuring of Ukraine to investigate current presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden and his son during a July phone call led to the House of Representatives' impeachment investigation.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Abu Dhabi's crown prince, welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin to the United Arab Emirates Tuesday, saying he hoped the visit would "have a great impact and present a quantum leap" in the countries' "strategic partnership," Gulf News reported. The outlet added that the two leaders "discussed enhancing bilateral ties and strategic cooperation as well as the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest."

"Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno on Monday officially scrapped his own law to cut expensive fuel subsidies after days of violent protests against the IMF-backed measure, returning fuel prices to prior levels until a new measure can be found," Reuters reported. "The signing of the decree is a blow to Moreno, and leaves big questions about the oil-producing nation’s fiscal situation. But it represents a win for the country’s indigenous communities, who led the protests, bringing chaos to the capital and crippling the oil sector."

The family of a North Texas woman who was killed by a police officer doesn't want the community to back down. Lee Merritt, the attorney for Atatiana Jefferson's family, says Aaron Dean, who resigned from the Fort Worth Police Department Monday, is a symptom of the problem, and police need to make changes to department policy. Dean was arrested and charged with murder on Monday.

GUESTS:

Garland Nixon — Co-host of Fault Lines on Sputnik News Radio.

Mindia Gavasheli — Editor-in-chief of Sputnik News.

Alina Duarte — Independent journalist.

Barbara Arnwine — President and founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition and internationally renowned for her contributions on critical justice issues, including the passage of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1991 and the 2006 reauthorization of provisions of the Voting Rights Act.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com