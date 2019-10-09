Turkey May Move as Trump Operates in a Silo Defending Troop Pullout From Syria

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis."

US President Donald Trump is defending his decision to withdraw US forces from northern Syria as Turkey prepares to move into the region. Trump has faced backlash from both sides of the political aisle since making the announcement, with critics warning the move puts America's Kurdish allies at risk, since Turkey sees them as an enemy. Trump tweeted Tuesday that many people conveniently forget that Turkey is a big US trading partner, has helped him save lives in Syria and returned an imprisoned pastor at his request.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is growing "very concerned" about the impact to the state's economy from the United Auto Workers union strike against General Motors, now in its fourth week. Whitmer visited striking workers at the Delta Township GM plant in suburban Lansing on Monday, marking her second trip to a picket line since the strike started. There has not been anything released by the state budget office as of yet on the possible hit to the state's government and economy. What will be the economic fallout of the strike?

"Dozens of groups from around Washington State will gather at Tacoma City Hall to launch a new campaign calling on Tacoma City Council to shut down the now infamous Northwest Detention Center (aka Northwest ICE Processing Center)," according to a Facebook page for a Tuesday event hosted by La Resistencia. "La Resistencia, a grassroots group that supports the leadership of those detained at NWDC and calls for an end to detention and deportations in our state is coordinating a state-wide coalition of grassroots, legal, service and faith organizations, all of whom declare that detention has no place in Washington State."

In a recent MintPress News article titled "Rage Against the War Machine: An Interview with Peace Activist Cindy Sheehan," writer Mnar Muhawesh does a deep dive into the activism, strategy and outlook of Sheehan. We'll cover how liberals learned to love her, her clash with the Women’s March and more.

GUESTS:

Dr. Gerald Horne — Professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis."

Maru Mora-Villalpando — Nationally known immigrant rights activist, co-founder of the Latinx organization Mijente and community organizer with Northwest Detention Center Resistance

Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Cindy Sheehan — Anti-war activist and journalist whose son Casey was killed during the Iraq War.

