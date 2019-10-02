Register
12:46 GMT +302 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    Many Are Shocked: White Cop Found Guilty of Murdering Unarmed Black Man!

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by John Burris, lead attorney and founder of the Law Office of John L. Burris. He is primarily known for his work in the area of civil rights, with an emphasis on police misconduct and excessive force cases.

    Former Dallas cop Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder on Tuesday in the 26 September 2018 shooting of 26-year-old accountant Botham Jean. The verdict elicited cheers from the hallway outside the courtroom and sobs from Jean's family, the Dallas Morning News reported. Guyger entered Jean's apartment, thinking it was her own, and shot him, as she believed he was a burglar. The fact that she has been found guilty of murder instead of the lesser charge of manslaughter is shocking to me.

    California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill Monday that would allow college student-athletes to sign endorsement deals and hire agents, a notable break from the status quo of such athletes not being paid, apart from tuition scholarships. Will this stand, and if so, what will be the long-term impact?

    On Tuesday, Florida became the eighth US state to allow some teachers to carry guns in their classrooms, due to a law passed after the 2018 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, in which 17 people were killed. Since teachers who carry guns can do so anonymously, it's impossible to say how many will take advantage of the law, though in order to carry a weapon, staff members must pass a background check and psychological exam, as well as undergo more than 140 hours of training. Furthermore, the school districts of Miami and Orlando, two of the largest in Florida, have opted out of the new law. The NRA loves to say that sensible gun legislation sends us down a slippery slope, does this take us down the dangerous slope of a greater potential problem than the solution is supposed to solve?

    "Turkey has no choice but to act alone given too little progress has been made with the United States forming a 'safe zone' in northeastern Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday in his most direct indication of a cross-border offensive," according to Reuters. The report continued: "Under the Turkish plan, up to 2 million Syrian refugees would be settled in the area that would be cleared of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara deems a terrorist organisation. Since agreeing to set up the zone in northern Syria, Turkey has repeatedly warned of unilateral military action if efforts do not meet its expectations, saying it would not tolerate any attempts by Washington to stall the process. It set an end-September deadline for action."

    GUESTS:

    Mark Gray — Sports journalist and broadcaster with AFRO, Heritage Sports Radio Network and The Shadow League. 

    John Burris — Lead attorney and founder of the Law Office of John L. Burris. He is primarily known for his work in the area of civil rights, with an emphasis on police misconduct and excessive force cases.   

    Dr. Gerald Horne — Professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis." 

    Eugene Craig III — Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activist.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Florida, gun safety, California, Botham Jean, Turkey, Erdogan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian model and actress Madalina Diana Ghenea on the red carpet of the 76th International Film Festival in Venice
    Crème de la Crème: Selection of Sputnik's Best September Photos
    Impeachment Impasse?
    Impeachment Impasse?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse