Many Are Shocked: White Cop Found Guilty of Murdering Unarmed Black Man!

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by John Burris, lead attorney and founder of the Law Office of John L. Burris. He is primarily known for his work in the area of civil rights, with an emphasis on police misconduct and excessive force cases.

Former Dallas cop Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder on Tuesday in the 26 September 2018 shooting of 26-year-old accountant Botham Jean. The verdict elicited cheers from the hallway outside the courtroom and sobs from Jean's family, the Dallas Morning News reported. Guyger entered Jean's apartment, thinking it was her own, and shot him, as she believed he was a burglar. The fact that she has been found guilty of murder instead of the lesser charge of manslaughter is shocking to me.

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill Monday that would allow college student-athletes to sign endorsement deals and hire agents, a notable break from the status quo of such athletes not being paid, apart from tuition scholarships. Will this stand, and if so, what will be the long-term impact?

On Tuesday, Florida became the eighth US state to allow some teachers to carry guns in their classrooms, due to a law passed after the 2018 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, in which 17 people were killed. Since teachers who carry guns can do so anonymously, it's impossible to say how many will take advantage of the law, though in order to carry a weapon, staff members must pass a background check and psychological exam, as well as undergo more than 140 hours of training. Furthermore, the school districts of Miami and Orlando, two of the largest in Florida, have opted out of the new law. The NRA loves to say that sensible gun legislation sends us down a slippery slope, does this take us down the dangerous slope of a greater potential problem than the solution is supposed to solve?

"Turkey has no choice but to act alone given too little progress has been made with the United States forming a 'safe zone' in northeastern Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday in his most direct indication of a cross-border offensive," according to Reuters. The report continued: "Under the Turkish plan, up to 2 million Syrian refugees would be settled in the area that would be cleared of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara deems a terrorist organisation. Since agreeing to set up the zone in northern Syria, Turkey has repeatedly warned of unilateral military action if efforts do not meet its expectations, saying it would not tolerate any attempts by Washington to stall the process. It set an end-September deadline for action."

Mark Gray — Sports journalist and broadcaster with AFRO, Heritage Sports Radio Network and The Shadow League.

Dr. Gerald Horne — Professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis."

Eugene Craig III — Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activist.

