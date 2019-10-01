Grayzone Investigation Forces Venezuelan Opposition to Show its Hands, Top Official Resigns

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Anya Parampil, Washington, DC-based journalist. She previously hosted a daily, progressive afternoon news program called "In Question" on RT America.

"Hours before an expected vote at the United Nations General Assembly on the legitimacy of Venezuela’s Maduro-led government amidst a US-led coup, a senior official of Juan Guaidó’s coup regime was forced to resign from his position," The Grayzone reported Friday. "Economist Ricardo Hausmann stepped down from his post at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) following an exposé by The Grayzone’s Anya Parampil of his conflicts of interest and opaque financial practices." What does this say about the attempted coup, and what does it mean going forward?

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Sunday that his panel has reached an agreement to secure testimony from the anonymous whistleblower whose detailed complaint launched an impeachment investigation into US President Donald Trump. This while, according to The Hill, "House Democrats want an impeachment inquiry that moves swiftly, but they say they have no timeline. They say they want to narrowly focus the investigation on President Trump and his alleged efforts to get a foreign government to dig up dirt on a political rival. Yet the potential witness list and lines of inquiry grow by the hour." Where are we going with all of this?

While President Trump has hoped his negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will convince the country to give up its nuclear weapons, recently fired US national security adviser John Bolton contended in a Monday speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank that North Korea will not denuclearize and that it has benefited from stalling in talks with the US. "It seems to be clear that [North Korea] has not made a strategic decision to give up its nuclear weapons. In fact, I think the contrary is true," Bolton said, adding that Kim "will never give up the nuclear weapons voluntarily." This is an interesting analysis from the same guy who said that Kim would go the same way as former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. What does all of this mean?

GUESTS:

Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism.

Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism.

Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

