Have Dems Played 'Trump' Card by Imposing Scarlet Letter 'I' on POTUS?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis."

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire was in the hot seat on Capitol Hill on Thursday, being grilled by the House Intelligence Committee. Lawmakers pressed him about the delay of the legally mandated delivery to Congress of the inspector general's report regarding a whistleblower's complaint about US President Donald Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. But will this end up being a double-edged sword for Democrats?

The governments of the US and Honduras signed an agreement Wednesday that could force migrants who cross Honduras on their way to the US to return there and seek asylum. Few details have been released regarding the implementation of the deal, which is the latest agreement Washington has signed with a Central American nation in an attempt to reduce the number of migrants heading for the US. How will this tactic play out?

In the recent MintPress article "Saudis Blame Iran for Aramco Strikes But Retaliate by Bombing Yemeni Civilians," writer Ahmed Abdulkareem says, "The Saudi-led Coalition has used systematic economic strangulation as a weapon of war. This, to the many in Yemen who celebrated the Aramco attack, is sufficient justification for targeting the heart of Saudi Arabia’s economy. Unlike the burning fields of neighboring Saudi Arabia, in Yemen scenes of massive fires have become commonplace, a reality that civilians do not accept but have come to expect." What's really going on here?

GUESTS:

Dr. Gerald Horne — Professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis."

Carlos Casteneda — Attorney with The Law Offices of Thomas Esparza Jr.

Elisabeth Myers — Editor-in-Chief of Inside Arabia.

