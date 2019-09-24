Is Trump's Call to Zelensky the Real Story, or Biden's Involvement with Ukraine?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by John Burris, lead attorney and founder of the Law Office of John L. Burris. He is primarily known for his work in the area of civil rights, with an emphasis on police misconduct and excessive force cases.

US President Donald Trump claims the news media should be investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who had some business interests in Ukraine. Talking with reporters Sunday, Trump insisted Biden "did a very dishonest thing." Trump again denied having an inappropriate conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said he asserted no pressure on Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. The July call prompted a whistleblower complaint to the intelligence community's inspector general or IG. The White House is blocking congressional demands to see the IG report. Trump is in New York City this week for the UN's annual fall meetings.

The United Auto Workers union strike against General Motors begins its second week Monday. The UAW said negotiators made good progress over the weekend. Negotiators will be back at the bargaining table Monday, and nearly 50,000 GM workers will be back on the picket lines.

A North Texas judge is rejecting a request by a former Dallas cop's defense team for a mistrial in her murder trial. The judge made the decision late Monday morning after speaking individually with the jurors. Amber Guyger's attorneys told a judge a new jury should be picked after Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot gave a television interview on the trial Sunday despite a gag order. Guyger has been charged with murder after shooting Botham Jean to death inside his apartment last year. The two lived in the same complex, and Guyger says she accidentally went to Jean's unit, thinking it was her own, and mistook him for a burglar. Opening statements will start on Monday afternoon.

GUEST:

Lee Stranahan — Co-host of Fault Lines on Sputnik News Radio.

Jane Slaughter — Auto Industry writer for Labor Notes.

John Burris — Lead attorney and founder of the Law Office of John L. Burris. He is primarily known for his work in the area of civil rights, with an emphasis on police misconduct and excessive force cases.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com