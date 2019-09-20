Whistleblower Risks It All Causing Conflict With Congress and the Administration

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by John Kiriakou, former CIA agent and co-host of Loud and Clear on Sputnik News Radio.

A phone call between President Trump and a foreign leader is prompting a whistleblower complaint. The Washington Post says an official in the intelligence community was troubled by a "promise" that Trump made to a foreign leader. The Trump administration refused to forward the complaint to Congress, setting up a stand-off between the acting Director of National Intelligence and the House Intelligence Committee.

A House Appropriations subcommittee is addressing the mental health needs of children in US custody at the southern border. Democratic Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro said this administration has created "a mental health crisis." Officials from the Department of Health and Human Services and the office of the Inspector General testified before the committee yesterday. Republican Representative Tom Cole says the Trump Administration's zero-tolerance policy was "clearly a mistake" and there are many consequences because of it. HHS officials say safety and the well-being of children in US custody is their top priority.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked enforcement of parts of new South Dakota laws that aim to prevent disruptive demonstrations against the Keystone XL pipeline. A lawsuit spearheaded by the American Civil Liberties Union against Gov. Kristi Noem and others alleges that the legislation chills protected speech. US District Judge Lawrence Piersol on Wednesday issued a preliminary injunction halting several provisions of the law.

John Kiriakou — Former CIA agent and co-host of Loud and Clear on Sputnik News Radio.

Maru Mora-Villalpando — Nationally known immigrant rights activist, co-founder of the Latinx organization Mijente and community organizer with Northwest Detention Center Resistance

Ed Fallon - Talk Show Host from The Fallon Forum, and director of Bold Iowa and former lawmaker.

