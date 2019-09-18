Register
14:00 GMT +318 September 2019
    The Critical Hour

    Who's Behind Saudi Oil Attacks, Houthis Better Organized Than Previously Thought

    The Critical Hour
    by
    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Elisabeth Myers, editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia; and Kathy Kelly, co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence.

    The White House believes Iran was responsible for Saturday drone strikes on Saudi Aramco oil facilities, pointing to intelligence analyses and satellite images to back up its claim. While the Houthi movement in Yemen claimed responsibility for the attacks, Trump administration officials think they may have involved cruise missiles alongside drones, and that the strikes didn't come from Yemen, the New York Times reported Monday. No matter whom the evidence indicts, armed drones have become the latest weapon of choice across the Middle East. And as tensions between the US and Iran have ramped up, the Iranian-aligned Houthis have escalated attacks across Saudi Arabia’s southern border. What does this mean going forward?

    With just 11 days remaining until Afghanistan's presidential election, two Taliban suicide bombings in Kabul killed 48 people on Tuesday, with the deadliest attack occurring near a rally by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who was not injured. The Taliban has vowed to disrupt the election, and the latest bombings follow the failure of peace negotiations between the militant group and the US. How are we to read these tea leaves? 

    Edward Snowden's memoir, "Permanent Record," goes on sale Tuesday. The former National Security Agency contractor leaked reams of classified information back in 2013 detailing the agency's surveillance programs. He now lives in exile in Moscow and remains a divisive figure in the US, seen by some as a traitor and by others as a heroic whistle-blower. The book is his account of why he did what he did. The Justice Department announced Tuesday that it had filed a civil lawsuit against Snowden for violating his non-disclosure agreements with the CIA and the NSA by writing a new book about his leaks.    

    A recent ProPublica article states, "Hundreds of computer servers worldwide that store patient X-rays and MRIs are so insecure that anyone with a web browser or a few lines of computer code can view patient records. One expert warned about it for years." Why are companies so lax with their security practices, and what will be the fallout?

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Tuesday endorsed Marie Newman in her effort to unseat Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-IL) in a 2020 primary race. This is the first time Ocasio-Cortez has backed a candidate who is challenging a sitting Democratic member of the House of Representatives in a primary.

    GUESTS:

    Elisabeth Myers — Editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia.    

    Kathy Kelly — Co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence.      

    Dr. Marvin Weinbaum — Scholar-in-residence and director of the Middle East Institute's Center for Pakistan and Afghanistan Studies.    

    John Kiriakou — Former CIA agent and co-host of Loud and Clear on Sputnik News Radio.

    Chris Garaffa — Web developer and technologist.    

    Freddie Figgers — President and CEO of Figgers Communications

    Teresa M. Lundy — Government affairs and public relations specialist and principal of TML Communications, LLC.  

    Joia Jefferson Nuri — Communications specialist for In The Public Eye Communications

