SCOTUS Allows Trump's Asylum Restrictions to Go Into Effect - For Now

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by attorney Mark Shmueli, who represents asylum seekers before the Asylum Office and Executive Office for Immigration Review; and Carlos Casteneda, attorney with The Law Offices of Thomas Esparza Jr.

The Trump administration can begin denying asylum requests from migrants at the southern border who have traveled through Mexico or another country without seeking protection there, after the Supreme Court on Wednesday lifted a lower court’s block on the new restriction. The justices put on hold an injunction from lower courts in California that halted the new rule pending additional legal action; there, a district judge had said it probably ran afoul of a federal statute and administrative law requirements. What does this mean going forward?

Ten Democratic candidates made the cut for Thursday night's presidential debate in Houston and are set to take the stage in the one-night event on ABC. Former US Vice President Joe Biden takes center stage and will have Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren on either side of him. Other hopefuls include California Senator Kamala Harris, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker. Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke and businessman Andrew Yang round out the field in the latest debate. What will be the biggest issues?

In a Thursday letter, the chief executives of 145 US companies pressed Senate leaders to expand background checks to all firearms sales and enact stronger “red flag” laws; it's the latest attempt by corporate America to pressure Congress into taking meaningful action on gun violence. Signatories to the letter included the heads of major retailers, tech firms and financial institutions, including Levi Strauss, Twitter, Uber, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Yelp, Bain Capital and Reddit. The letter pointed to mass shootings in recent weeks — including those in El Paso, Texas; Dayton, Ohio; and Gilroy, California — but also called out a broader epidemic of gun violence that kills 100 Americans each day and wounds hundreds more. Is the tide for sensible gun laws starting to turn?

Virginia Theological Seminary announced last week that it will create an endowment fund with which to pay reparations. It said in a statement: "Virginia Theological Seminary recognizes that enslaved persons worked on the campus, and that even after slavery ended, VTS participated in segregation. VTS recognizes that we must start to repair the material consequences of our sin in the past." Should the discussion be about reparations or restitution?

GUESTS:

Carlos Casteneda — Attorney with The Law Offices of Thomas Esparza Jr.

Attorney Mark Shmueli — Manages a solo practice dedicated exclusively to immigration law. Shmueli represents asylum seekers before the Asylum Office and Executive Office for Immigration Review and handles employment-based non-immigrant and immigrant visa petitions. He has authored articles on the immigration consequences of criminal convictions and the Violence Against Women Act for the Maryland Bar Journal and is a frequent lecturer at national and local conferences on immigration law.

Avis Jones DeWever — Founder of the Exceptional Leadership Institute for Women.

Shermichael Singelton — Writer, political consultant, and CNN political commentator.

O. Jermaine Bego — Senior pastor of Center Point Baptist Church and chair of the Social Justice Commission for the Baptist Convention of Washington, DC, & Vicinity

