Is Brexit About to Exit? Boris Johnson Loses Significant Votes

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Julian Vigo, an independent scholar and filmmaker who specializes in anthropology, technology and political philosophy. His latest book is "Earthquake in Haiti: The Pornography of Poverty and the Politics of Development."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Brexit strategy were dealt a resounding defeat on Tuesday when rebels from his own Conservative Party joined Labour and other opposition parties to take control of the House of Commons. MPs are scheduled to vote Wednesday on emergency legislation to prevent a no-deal Brexit on October 31, and the shakeup could lead to a general election.

North Carolina's legislative districts were found to be unconstitutional in a unanimous Tuesday decision from the three-judge panel of the Wake County Superior Court. The court also ruled that the state's Republican-controlled General Assembly must redraw the districts for the state House and Senate by September 17, and that those changes will be reviewed by a court-appointed referee. The decision was hailed by voting rights advocates and is the latest development in the gerrymandering battle taking place across the US. How big of a victory is this for free and fair elections, and what does it mean going forward?

Hurricane Dorian was a Category 5 storm when it made landfall on Sunday in the northern Bahamas' Abaco Islands. It was the strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall yet recorded. "We can expect more deaths to be recorded," Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis told reporters Tuesday. "Our priority at this time is search, rescue and recovery." Dorian, which has since weakened to a Category 2 storm, has traveled past most Florida and is forecast to reach Georgia by Wednesday evening. A hurricane warning is in effect from the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border. What does this mean for the East Coast of the US, and why is there not more discussion about this in the context of global warming?

GUESTS:

Dr. Julian Vigo — Independent scholar and filmmaker who specializes in anthropology, technology, and political philosophy. His latest book is "Earthquake in Haiti: The Pornography of Poverty and the Politics of Development."

Barbara Arnwine — President and founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition and internationally renowned for her contributions on critical justice issues, including the passage of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1991 and the 2006 reauthorization of provisions of the Voting Rights Act.

Fred Magdoff — Professor emeritus of plant and soil science at the University of Vermont and the co-author of “What Every Environmentalist Needs to Know About Capitalism.”

