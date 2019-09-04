Pence Calls for Vigilance on Russia, Citing Talking Points That Most Doubt

US Vice President Mike Pence attempted Monday to assuage concerns from Poland about the US' commitment to protecting it from Russia, just days after US President Donald Trump caused a stir among allies by advocating Russia's readmission to the G7. Speaking in Warsaw, Pence said allies should "remain vigilant" about Moscow's alleged election meddling and try to become independent from Russian energy supplies. Is this more fear-mongering from the White House?

While the Pentagon has called for talks with Iran, Tehran has made clear that no diplomacy will occur until Trump gives up his "maximum pressure" approach. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters Thursday, "The United States is engaged in an economic war against the Iranian people. It won't be possible for us to engage with the US unless they stop imposing a war, engaging in economic terrorism." What does this mean?

Last weekend, Hong Kong saw one of its most violent nights in the three months of rallies in response to a proposed extradition bill. Police deployed tear gas and two vehicles armed with water cannons, and one officer fired his sidearm in the air after thousands of protesters took to the streets in the neighborhood of Tsuen Wan on August 25, clashing with law enforcement. At least one petrol bomb was thrown by protesters, who gathered in spite of rainy weather. Are things getting worse in Hong Kong and for the city's chief executive, Carrie Lam?

At least 16 people dead and more than 100 hurt after a Taliban suicide attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul. Monday's incident came just hours after the US said it had agreed in principle to withdraw around 5,000 troops from Afghanistan. What's going to happen now, and what's at stake? Does this give an indication of how unstable this whole process had been for the US?

GUESTS:

Mark Sleboda — International affairs and security analyst.

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

Bob Schlehuber — Producer for By Any Means Necessary and Sputnik news analyst.

Kathy Kelly — Co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence.

