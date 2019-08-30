Comey Violates Agency Policy But Escapes Criminal Charges - For Now

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Peace.

Former FBI Director James Comey violated FBI policies in his handling of memos documenting private conversations with US President Donald Trump, the Justice Department's inspector general said Thursday. Of the Memos Comey shared with his attorneys, Memo 2 contained six words that the FBI determined in June 2017 to be classified as "confidential"; Memos 4 and 6 contained information that the FBI determined in June 2017 to be “for official use only,” but did not contain classified information; and Memo 7 was redacted by Comey before transmission, which obscured the information in Memo 7 that the FBI determined in June 2017 to be classified. Comey also failed to notify the FBI after he was dismissed in May 2017 that he had retained some of the memos in a safe at home, the report said. Department policy states that employees may not, without agency permission, remove records from the department — either during or after employment. How serious of an issue is this?

MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell on Wednesday night retracted and apologized for reporting a thinly sourced story about President Trump's finances on his prime time show, saying he was "wrong" to have done so. But what does this say about the bigger responsibility of journalists, and about fact checking and misinformation?

The doorbell-camera company Ring has forged video-sharing partnerships with more than 400 police forces across the United States, granting them potential access to homeowners’ camera footage and a powerful role in what the company calls the nation’s “new neighborhood watch.” The partnerships let police request the video recorded by homeowners’ cameras within a specific time and area, helping officers see footage from the company’s millions of internet-connected cameras installed nationwide, the company said. Officers don’t receive ongoing or live-video access, and homeowners can decline the requests, which Ring sends via email thanking them for “making your neighborhood a safer place.” Benjamin Franklin once said: "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety."

A new rule will make obtaining citizenship more difficult for a small number of children born to US service members and government employees living abroad. The new US Citizenship and Immigration Services policy means children born to these naturalized citizens abroad will not be considered to be living in the US for citizenship purposes, which previously automatically granted citizenship. Instead, a citizen parent will have to file an application for the child. It could have an impact on parents who are naturalized after a child's birth. The Pentagon estimates around 100 people a year will be affected.

GUESTS:

Ray McGovern — Former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Peace.

Eugene Puryear — Co-host of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik.

Carlos Casteneda — Attorney with The Law Offices of Thomas Esparza Jr.

