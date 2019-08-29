Register
29 August 2019
    Tropical Storm Dorian Intensifies to Hurricane, US Support to Puerto Rico Wanes

    Wilmer Leon
    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Adriana Garriga-López, chair of and Associate Professor in the Anthropology and Sociology Department at Kalamazoo College, and she is Associate Faculty of the Brooklyn Institute for Social Research.

    The storm is set to hit Puerto Rico today and the Dominican Republic before heading for Florida. It is gaining strength and threatening to dump as much as 6 to 8 inches of rain on parts of the island before continuing its trek north and west towards the Bahamas and Florida — possibly intensifying into a major Category 3 hurricane before making landfall in the southeastern United States. With this looming threat, The Trump administration is transferring hundreds of millions of dollars in disaster relief funding to boost U.S.-Mexico border enforcement, prompting an outcry from congressional Democrats who panned the action as an executive overreach. The move comes amid an intensifying battle between Democrats and President Trump over the administration’s response to the flow of migrants and asylum seekers from Central America into the United States. What are the practical and political implications from this action?

    Queen Elizabeth II approved a request by Prime Minister Boris Johnson today to shut down Parliament for several weeks ahead of Britain’s upcoming departure from the European Union, a startling maneuver that will rob his opponents of time to thwart a no-deal Brexit. British lawmakers return to Parliament next week following their summer recess. Parliament then normally shuts down in late September when the political parties hold their annual conferences. The suspension will extend that period. The announcement of Johnson’s plan prompted expressions of outrage from many lawmakers, who said they are being deprived of their democratic voice on Britain’s most momentous decision in generations. Absent a delay, Britain will leave the European Union on Oct. 31. How surprising of a move is this and are their longer-term implications from such an act?

    Acoording to a recent New York Times article, "An alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein who claims she was also delivered to Britain’s Prince Andrew for paid sex as a teenager has challenged the British royal to speak up, saying: “He knows exactly what he’s done and I hope he comes clean about it.” Virginia Roberts Giuffre. She has said she was a 15-year-old working at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club when she was recruited to perform sex acts on Epstein. Giuffre said in a sworn affidavit that she was flown on Epstein’s private planes to his properties in New Mexico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Paris and New York, and said meetings were also arranged for sex in London and elsewhere with Prince Andrew." As I continue to say, there’s a lot in this story that does not make sense to me, what's going on here?According to Wash Post article, electronic voting machines changing ballots are a problem. It outlines, "Systems without a paper trail are particularly open to problems, experts say. In June, Election Systems & Software, one of the nation’s biggest voting machine vendors, pledged to stop selling paperless machines as primary voting devices and urged Congress to adopt new security measures, calling it “essential to the future of America.” Even President Trump has backed the idea, telling reporters in May that “going to good old-fashioned paper, in this modern age, is the best way to do it.”  What's being done to correct the problem and who's paying for it?

    GUESTS:

    Dr. Adriana Garriga-López  - Chair of and Associate Professor in the Anthropology and Sociology Department at Kalamazoo College, and she is Associate Faculty of the Brooklyn Institute for Social Research.  

    Dr. Kenneth Surin — Professor emeritus of literature and professor of religion and critical theory at Duke University.   

    David Rosen — Author of "Sex, Sin & Subversion: The Transformation of 1950s New York’s Forbidden into America’s New Normal." He can be found at www.DavidRosenWrites.com.       

    Bob Phillips — Executive director for Common Cause North Carolina, the Raleigh-based chapter of Common Cause, a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization dedicated to encouraging citizen participation in democracy.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Voting, ballot, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, Jeffrey Epstein
