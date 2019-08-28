Deutsche Bank Has Some Trump Family Tax Returns, Capital One Doesn't, Why It Matters

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California.

A recent New York Law Journal article titled "Deutsche Bank Tells 2nd Circuit It Has Tax Returns of at Least One Trump Family Member," says, "The bank wrote in a letter to the Second Circuit US Court of Appeals that it had the tax returns of someone, or multiple people, targeted by congressional subpoenas, but redacted any identifying information." The bank indicated that it had tax documents for either US President Donald Trump or one of his three eldest children, who have played roles in his business dealings. A decision from the court, which is expected soon, may allow Congress to obtain those filings and other financial records of Trump or his children. Democratic lawmakers have been seeking Trump’s tax returns and subpoenaed Deutsche Bank and Capital One, which have had business relationships with the president. Trump, in turn, sued to block the banks from complying with the subpoenas. The banks had until 4 p.m. Tuesday to respond to the subpoenas. What does all this mean?

Trump said Monday there's a "really good chance" he could meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on their nuclear impasse after a surprise intervention by French President Emmanuel Macron during the G7 summit to try to bring Washington and Tehran together after decades of conflict. Macron orchestrated the high-stakes gamble to invite Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, whose plane landed at the locked-down airport of the coastal resort of Biarritz during the G7 meeting. Rouhani on Tuesday dashed hopes of a potential meeting with his US counterpart in the foreseeable future, saying the United States should lift all sanctions before Iran agrees to talks. Also Tuesday, Zarif called the idea of Trump and Rouhani meeting “unimaginable.”

Daesh* claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack at a wedding in Kabul earlier this month that killed 63 people and wounded 182. It has been described as one of the deadliest suicide attacks in years. Since Daesh lost its territorial caliphate in Iraq and Syria, the group has splintered and remains a threat around the region, with several local franchises sprouting up, including in Afghanistan. Is it the fear of Daesh that is motivating the Taliban to negotiate an agreement with the US?

Officials are voting Tuesday to decide if Newark, New Jersey, is going to take a multi-million dollar loan to fast track the replacement of lead water pipes as the city's water crisis drags on. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Essex County Executive Joe DiVincenzo appeared Monday to announce that the county would issue bonds to extradite the ripping out of around 18,000 outdated pipes. The loans are expected to take a nearly 10-year project and wrap it up in about two-and-a-half years. However, the move is not completely locked in yet, as the Newark City Council, the Essex County Board of Commissioners and the Essex County Freeholders must ratify it.

GUESTS:

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California.

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

Dr. Marvin Weinbaum — Scholar-in-residence and director of the Middle East Institute's Center for Pakistan and Afghanistan Studies.

Bill Goodman — Practices civil rights law with Goodman & Hurwitz PC, representing families and individuals who have been the victims of police and other governmental misconduct. He is the winner of the Michigan Trial Lawyers Association “Champion of Justice” Award and has been named Public Interest Trial Lawyer of the Year.

*Daesh (aka ISIL/ISIS/Islamic state) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

