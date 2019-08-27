No Breakthrough for Brexit: British PM Threatens to Leave Without Payment

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Kenneth Surin, professor emeritus of literature and professor of religion and critical theory at Duke University.

There has been no sign of a breakthrough in Brexit talks, and businesses should continue to prepare for Britain to leave the European Union without a withdrawal agreement, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said Monday. "We still don't have the outcome that we are looking for, which is a deal to prevent a no-deal Brexit. So, the message from the Irish government to everybody who is linked to Brexit ... is to prepare for a no-deal," Coveney told Ireland's RTE radio. This while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that if Britain leaves without a divorce deal, it will no longer legally owe the 39 billion pounds ($47.88 billion) his predecessor agreed to pay the EU. The EU expects Britain to honor all financial obligations made during its membership of the bloc even after a no-deal Brexit, a spokeswoman for the European Commission said on Monday. What does all of this mean?

Iranian authorities issued an ominous warning to Israel on Monday, saying that it should understand that its recent "aggressive actions" in the region will have consequences, as Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon have the right to self-defense. How big of an issue is this? It was reported earlier in the day that two Israeli drones crashed near Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon, overnight, with one of them exploding in the air. The Israel Defense Forces has yet to comment on the alleged incident. Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri slammed "Israeli aggression" as a "threat to regional stability and attempt to increase tensions" following the crash of the two alleged Israeli drones. Is an Iranian warning something that Israel is going to pay attention to?

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney took aim at the US dollar's "destabilizing" role in the world economy on Friday and said central banks might need to join together to create their own replacement reserve currency. He is not the first to make this claim. International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the Chinese central bank have all suggested that a new one-world currency is coming to replace the dollar. Largarde even admitted that plans are in motion for a crypto-based global currency model. In today’s geopolitical landscape, what does this indicate?

The Democratic National Committee voted Saturday to strike down a resolution that would have allowed for a multi-candidate climate forum. "Tom Perez just killed the #ClimateDebate," the youth-led Sunrise Movement said on its Facebook page, referring to the DNC chair. Resolution 4 was seen as a compromise from a resolution calling for a presidential primary climate debate, as groups including Sunrise had demanded. That resolution was voted down Thursday at a San Francisco meeting by the DNC's Resolutions Committee, prompting outrage.

Dr. Kenneth Surin — Professor emeritus of literature and professor of religion and critical theory at Duke University.

Miko Peled — Israeli-American activist and author of "The General's Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine."

Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Sally Morton — Organizer with the Sunrise Movement Bay Area chapter.

