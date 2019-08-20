NYPD Fires Officer Involved in Deadly Chokehold Case: Was Justice Really Served?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by John Burris, lead attorney and founder of the Law Office of John L. Burris. He is primarily known for his work in the area of civil rights, with an emphasis on police misconduct and excessive force cases.

Daniel Pantaleo is no longer an officer with the New York Police Department. Commissioner James O'Neill fired Pantaleo Monday for his role in the 2014 arrest and death of Eric Garner. The New York City Police Benevolent Association is unhappy with the decision, tweeting that O'Neill "has chosen politics and his own self-interest" over siding with his officers.

What’s going on in Hong Kong? The Civil Human Rights Front, a broad coalition of pro-democracy groups, claimed more than 1.7 million had attended a Sunday demonstration, while Hong Kong police said 128,000 people attended the rally at its peak. It is reported that the rally was attended, crucially, by thousands of ordinary residents as opposed to more radical student and youth protesters who have headlined recent demonstrations, including an occupation of Hong Kong International Airport last week. Sunday showed as well that the public was still united against the government and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who sparked protests in early June when she attempted to push a bill through the legislature that would have allowed extradition of some arrested in the city to mainland China, among other places.

A new poll finds more than 70% of economists expect the US economy to slip into recession in the next two years. The poll released Monday shows 38% of economists surveyed predict the slowing economy will slide into a recession in 2020. Another 34 see the recession coming in 2021. The economists were surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics. They've previously voiced concerns that US President Donald Trump's tariffs and higher budget deficits could eventually let the air out of the economy.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Monday that his department will grant another temporary reprieve to Huawei Technologies, delaying the implementation of a penalty on the Chinese tech giant for another 90 days. “It is another 90 days for the US telecom companies,” Ross said. “Some of the rural companies are dependent on Huawei. So we’re giving them a little more time to wean themselves off. But no specific licenses are being granted for anything.” The next deadline, he added, is roughly November 19. All of this while the Washington Post reports, "The quantum revolution is coming, and Chinese scientists are at the forefront." Chinese physicist Pan Jian-Wei describes revolutionary breakthroughs in technology such as "hacking-resistant communications networks they are building across China, the sensors they are designing to see through smog and around corners, and the prototype computers that may someday smash the computational power of any existing machine. All the gear is based on quantum technology — an emerging field that could transform information processing and confer big economic and national-security advantages to countries that dominate it." What does this mean going forward?

GUESTS:

John Burris — Lead attorney and founder of the Law Office of John L. Burris. He is primarily known for his work in the area of civil rights, with an emphasis on police misconduct and excessive force cases.

Bob Schlehuber — Producer for By Any Means Necessary and Sputnik news analyst.

Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com