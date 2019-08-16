Autopsy Leaves Unanswered Questions: Was Epstein's Death Really a Suicide?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by David Rosen, author of "Sex, Sin & Subversion: The Transformation of 1950s New York's Forbidden into America's New Normal."

An autopsy found that financier Jeffrey Epstein suffered multiple breaks in his neck bones, according to two people familiar with the findings, deepening the mystery about the circumstances around his death. Among the bones broken in Epstein’s neck was the hyoid bone, which in men is near the Adam’s apple. Such breaks can occur in those who hang themselves, particularly if they are older, according to forensics experts and studies on the subject. But they are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation, the experts said. Oh, really now? So, those who try to portray people such as myself as conspiracy theorists for saying this story does not make sense should reassess their arbitrary dismissals. As I continue to say, there’s a lot in this story that does not make sense.

Gibraltar’s government Thursday released an Iranian supertanker detained on suspicion of violating European Union sanctions on oil exports to Syria, authorities said, in a move likely to soothe tensions with Iran even as it drew opposition from the Trump administration. Are there short-term and long-term implications here?

Israel on Thursday barred two American Democratic congresswomen, Ilhan Ohmar and Rashida Tlaib, who had planned to visit the Israeli-occupied West Bank, hours after US President Donald Trump urged the country to block them. Does this validate the criticism levied against the Zionist government of Israel?

Planned Parenthood warned Wednesday that, without intervention from a federal court, it will be forced out of the Title X Family Planning Program next week because of the Trump administration's ban on health clinics receiving federal tax dollars if they provide or refer patients for abortions. What does this mean in the real context of women’s health care?

David Rosen — Author of "Sex, Sin & Subversion: The Transformation of 1950s New York’s Forbidden into America’s New Normal." He can be found at www.DavidRosenWrites.com.

Mark Sleboda — International affairs and security analyst.

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

Kwajelyn Jackson — Executive Director at Feminist Women’s Health Center (FWHC) in Atlanta, Georgia, leading the entire organization’s operations, abortion clinic, civic engagement, education and outreach teams.

