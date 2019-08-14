Day Five: Airport Shuts Down as Protesters Wreak Havoc in Hong Kong

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Mike Wong, outreach coordinator for the San Francisco chapter of Veterans for Peace.

All flights at Hong Kong International Airport were canceled Tuesday, the second day in a row, amid anti-government protests. It was the fifth day of protests at the airport, while demonstrations are in their 10th week. Protestors and local police have seemingly become entrenched, with neither side showing signs of backing down.

The warden of the jail where financier Jeffrey Epstein died of an apparent suicide is being reassigned. The Justice Department announced Tuesday that Attorney General William Barr had made the decision to move the warden to the Northeast Regional Office of the Bureau of Prisons pending the outcome of two investigations into Epstein's death. Also, two staffers at the jail were placed on administrative leave until the investigations conclude. Congressional leaders are demanding answers in the follow-up to Epstein's death. House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler and ranking Republican Doug Collins have sent a letter to the acting director of the Bureau of Prisons. They want answers to 23 questions about the agency's intake protocol and suicide prevention program.

The Trump administration is finishing a rollback of protections for endangered species, opening the door for new oil and gas drilling, mining and development. In a statement, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the rollback will ease regulatory burdens while still protecting wildlife. Environmental groups are expected to take the matter to court. They warn that the moves gut protections for many endangered species.

A recent Common Dreams article states, "Farmers facing record bankruptcies and collapsing incomes due to President Donald Trump's escalating trade war with China were not amused by US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue's joke about their economic pain during an event in Minnesota last week ... Some laughed at the agriculture secretary's joke, but other farmers booed and denounced Perdue's wisecrack as callous and tone-deaf mockery of the real hardship caused by the Trump administration's trade policies."

GUESTS:

Mike Wong — Outreach coordinator for the San Francisco chapter of Veterans for Peace.

David Rosen — Author of "Sex, Sin & Subversion: The Transformation of 1950s New York’s Forbidden into America’s New Normal." He can be found at www.DavidRosenWrites.com.

Noah Greenwald — Director for endangered species at the Center for Biological Diversity.

Dr. John Wesley Boyd Jr. — Founder and president of the National Black Farmers Association.

Giorgio Cafiero — CEO of Gulf State Analytics, a Washington, DC-based geopolitical risk consulting firm.

