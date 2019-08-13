Register
13 August 2019
    The Critical Hour

    Accused Sex Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead in Cell: Suicide or Coverup?

    The Critical Hour
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by David Rosen, author of "Sex, Sin & Subversion: The Transformation of 1950s New York’s Forbidden into America’s New Normal." He can be found at www.DavidRosenWrites.com.

    The body of alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was discovered at 6:30 a.m. EDT on Saturday at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. The facility is considered to be one of the most secure in the country. Officials said his death was an apparent suicide, and the FBI is investigating the incident. Epstein, 66, pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and conspiracy charges last month and was being held without bail.

    The Trump administration will penalize legal immigrants who rely on public programs, such as food stamps and government-subsidized housing, as part of a sweeping new policy to reduce the number of immigrants who are granted permanent legal status. What’s the motivation behind this shift of the attack from illegal to legal immigration?

    Does Democrats' weekend in Iowa show how fluid the 2020 race remains? Joe Biden arrived in Iowa on Wednesday to deliver a major speech slamming US President Donald Trump and -- in an effort to prove his strength as a general election candidate -- promising that "we can't, and I will not, let this man be reelected." But soon after that high point, a series of verbal stumbles began for the former vice president. He referred to "white kids" when he meant "wealthy kids" and confused former British Prime Minister Theresa May with Margaret Thatcher on Thursday. Then, on Saturday, he twice claimed to have met with students who survived the Parkland, Florida, school shooting when he was vice president, even though that shooting happened more than a year after Biden left office. Amid those missteps, Biden connected with event-goers with ease on one of his busiest swings through an early-voting primary state yet. What's really happening on the ground?

    There are a number of elections throughout Latin America between now and October. Guatemala just held elections over the weekend that went to the right. Argentine President Mauricio Macri is behind in the country's primaries, and there is US meddling in Bolivia, which is holding elections this fall. What is the effect of the elections, and why should we pay close attention? 

    Thousands of protesters shut down Hong Kong’s international airport Monday as China issued ominous warnings that described the protests as “terrorism”. Some of the protesters who had been occupying the airport’s arrivals hall swarmed into the departures area Monday, prompting authorities to cancel all flights and advise travelers to leave one of the world’s busiest hubs. What’s going on in Hong Kong?

    GUESTS:

    David Rosen — Author of "Sex, Sin & Subversion: The Transformation of 1950s New York’s Forbidden into America’s New Normal." He can be found at www.DavidRosenWrites.com.          

    Attorney Mark Shmueli — Manages a solo practice dedicated exclusively to immigration law. Shmueli represents asylum seekers before the Asylum Office and Executive Office for Immigration Review, and handles employment-based non-immigrant and immigrant visa petitions. He has authored articles on the immigration consequences of criminal convictions and the Violence Against Women Act for the Maryland Bar Journal and is a frequent lecturer at national and local conferences on immigration law.    

    Bob Schlehuber — Producer for By Any Means Necessary and Sputnik news analyst.    

    Teri Mattson — Activist with the Campaign to End US and Canadian Sanctions Against Venezuela.     

    Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

     

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Votre message a été envoyé!
