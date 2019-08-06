Over 30 Dead in US Mass Shootings, Will This Be Enough for Change?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Ajamu Baraka, journalist and American political activist.

The death toll now stands at 31 following two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend. A gunman killed 22 people at an El Paso Walmart on Saturday, while in Dayton, nine people died, including the gunman's sister, in the city's poplar Oregon Entertainment District early Sunday morning. More than 50 people total were injured. The suspect in the El Paso shooting has been identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius. He's been charged with capital murder and could get the death penalty if convicted. The gunman in Dayton has been identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts and was killed by responding officers within 30 seconds of firing his first shots. US President Donald Trump spoke today on the issue but what did he really say?

As we mourn for and focus on the El Paso death toll increasing to 22 and the nine people killed and 27 injured in Dayton, there were also a number of shootings in Chicago over the weekend. Gunfire across the city left seven people dead and another 52 people wounded. The weekend left Chicago police officers and city emergency rooms stretched to the limit. Mt. Sinai Hospital in Douglas Park was forced to go on bypass for several hours. Sunday night, an additional 50 officers were brought into the 10th District alone. What’s going on in Chicago, and why is it continuously ignored?

Pakistan has summoned Indian High Commissioner Ajai Bisaria to the Foreign Office in Islamabad after the Indian government revoked the special legal status granted to Jammu and Kashmir. What’s behind this latest action? What does this really mean?

GUESTS:

Dr. Ajamu Baraka — Journalist, American political activist and former Green Party nominee for vice president of the United States in the 2016 election. Joseph L. Graves Jr. — American scientist and the associate dean for research and professor of biological studies at the Joint School for Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, which is jointly administered by North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and UNC Greensboro.

Abel Nunez — Executive director of the Central American Resource Center (CARECEN).

Dr. Shantella Sherman — Historical researcher, technical writer, author of "In Search of Purity: Popular Eugenics & Racial Uplift Among New Negroes 1915-1935" and publisher of Acumen Magazine.

Dr. Marvin Weinbaum — Scholar-in-residence and director of the Middle East Institute's Center for Pakistan and Afghanistan Studies.

