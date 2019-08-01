Warren & Sanders Didn't Take CNN Bait and Fight, Will Biden & Harris Follow?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Bob Schlehuber, producer for By Any Means Necessary and Sputnik news analyst.

Democrats are in Detroit for the second day of round two of the presidential debates. Former Vice President Joe Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris will take center stage. The two tangled in the first round of debates over Biden's past opposition to mandatory busing. They'll be joined Wednesday night by New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, Colorado Senator Michael Bennett, Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, and businessman Andrew Yang. We'll examine what was memorable from Tuesday night and what we can expect this evening.

South Carolina police said an officer shot 62-year-old Dick Tench after he opened his door while aiming a gun. Then the body camera video came out. There were many questions the night of June 14, when Tench was shot multiple times, in his own home, by a Greenville County sheriff’s deputy. Police was responding to a panic alarm on a cellphone that someone in the house triggered shortly before midnight. A lone deputy went to the house and rang the doorbell, where the homeowner, according to police “immediately jerked open the door and presented a handgun and pointed it directly at the deputy.” In response, according to a police spokesperson, the officer opened fire and shot Tench, who was taken to a hospital and is recovering. But the body-cam video from that night contradicts the initial police account. What's wrong with this situation?

Beijing has hit back at US President Donald Trump, saying it is “meaningless” for Washington to try to pressure Beijing during trade talks, a day after the US president accused China of not negotiating in good faith. Beijing seems to be holding its ground. What happened to the “art of the deal?” It was going to be easy; he'd be able to negotiate with China within weeks. What’s going on with our great negotiator in chief?

GUESTS:

Bob Schlehuber — Producer for By Any Means Necessary and Sputnik news analyst.

Elisabeth Myers — Editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia.

John Burris — Lead attorney and founder of the Law Office of John L. Burris. He is primarily known for his work in the area of civil rights, with an emphasis on police misconduct and excessive force cases.

Dr. Gerald Horne — Professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis."

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com