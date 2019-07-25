Mueller Saga Continues: Will His Testimony Help or Hurt Democrats?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Daniel Lazare, journalist and author; Dr. Ajamu Baraka, American political activist; and Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Peace.

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Daniel Lazare, journalist and author; Dr. Ajamu Baraka, American political activist; and Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Peace.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller was on Capitol Hill Wednesday for historic testimony before lawmakers in back-to-back House of Representatives hearings on his probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election and possible obstruction of justice by US President Donald Trump. He testified before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning and before the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday afternoon.

Mueller flatly refused to answer a range of topics or even read directly from his report, asking legislators to recite relevant passages themselves. He declined to discuss whether his report was a tacit recommendation of impeachment and would not elaborate on the process behind key decisions that were made over the course of his investigation.

Mueller reiterated that his investigation did not exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice, emphasizing Department of Justice policies against charging a sitting president with a crime.

Were the necessary and relevant questions asked and answered by both sides of the aisle? Were there questions that were not asked by either side that should have been, given the parameters established by the information sought by Mueller and provided by the DOJ?

Both sides will claim victory here, but can either of them honestly claim that substantive information came from the day's events? The second part of this question: will Wednesday's testimony move the needle?

GUESTS:

Dr. Ajamu Baraka — American political activist and former Green Party nominee for vice president of the United States in the 2016 election.

Ray McGovern — Former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Peace.

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com