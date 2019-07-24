Register
12:27 GMT +324 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    Is New UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson a 'Trump' in Europe?

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Daniel Lazare, journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Daniel Lazare, journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."  

    Former London Mayor Boris Johnson will be the new prime minister of the United Kingdom after being elected leader of the Conservative Party Tuesday. Polls ahead of voting that ended Monday showed Johnson with support as high as 70% in his party contest with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. Johnson will formally take over as prime minister Wednesday afternoon. He'll face the same challenges outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May failed to resolve in managing Britain's exit from the European Union.   

    The Justice Department is warning former Special Counsel Robert Mueller to stay within the bounds of his report when testifying in the House of Representatives this week. A letter to Mueller from the DOJ says that he should decline to answer questions on privileged matters such as investigative steps or decision making. It also notes that he should not testify about any redacted portions of the report. Meanwhile, Mueller's spokesman says he doesn't plan to stray from his conclusions in the report. That report outlined Russia's alleged efforts to meddle in the 2016 election. It also detailed possible instances of obstruction of justice by US President Donald Trump, but didn't make any decision about prosecuting those potential violations.

    Venezuela has been hit with another massive blackout. More than half of the country's 23 states lost power on Monday, according to witnesses who spoke to Reuters and reports on social media, in a blackout the government blamed on an “electromagnetic attack.” What's going on here?

    Undocumented immigrants who are in the US for a short time may be more easily deported by authorities under a policy expansion from the Trump administration. The Department of Homeland Security will issue a notice saying it's expanding "expedited removal," giving authorities permission to detain and deport immigrants quickly without having them see an immigration judge. Under the new policy, undocumented immigrants captured anywhere in the US within two years of entering the country can be deported without a hearing.   

    The federal budget is climbing higher after the White House and Congressional leaders reached a deal to raise the debt ceiling. The Washington Post is reporting that the two sides agreed to raise spending caps by $320 billion and increase the amount of money the government can borrow. The agreement covers the next two years and calls for spending on domestic and military programs to increase equally. By pushing the debt ceiling up, it ensures the government will have enough money to pay its bills until after the 2020 election.

    GUESTS:

    Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War." 

    David Schultz — Professor of political science at Hamline University and author of "Presidential Swing States: Why Only Ten Matter." 

    Teri Mattson — Activist with the Campaign to End US and Canadian Sanctions Against Venezuela. 

    Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

     

    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Trump, Venezuela, federal budget, Robert Mueller, Mueller report, DOJ
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A girl wearing a national costume takes part in the Russian Field festival of Slavic art at Kolomenskoye Park in Moscow.
    Festival of Slavic Art: Traditional Food and Music in Moscow Park
    Whale, Whale... Another Trump Typo
    Whale, Whale… Another Trump Typo?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse