Protests Continue: Puerto Rico's Governor Won't Resign, But Won't Run for Re-election

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Bob Schlehuber, producer for By Any Means Necessary and Sputnik news analyst.

Following a week of protests, Puerto Rico's governor says he will not seek re-election next year. Ricardo Rossello says he's going to quit as the head of his New Progressive Party as well. Protesters have filled the streets of San Juan calling for Rossello's resignation over leaked Telegram messages between him and top aides.

A Louisiana police officer could face discipline for a Facebook post that suggested Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should be shot. The officer posted a link to a fake news article along with his own comment that called the New York Democrat a "vile idiot" who "needs a round, and I don't mean the kind she used to serve." The Gretna police chief said he finds the post disturbing and he's not taking it lightly. He also said the comment won't go unchecked and that the post is not something he wants to be affiliated with his department.

Israeli forces demolished a cluster of Palestinian homes near a military barrier on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Monday, despite protests and international criticism. Israel said the 10 apartment buildings, most of which were still under construction, had been built illegally and posed a security risk to Israeli armed forces operating along the barrier that runs through the West Bank. UN officials, who had called on Israel to halt the demolition plans, said 17 Palestinians faced displacement.

Iran claims authorities there have arrested 17 CIA spies. State media reports the spies were recruited to provide info on the Islamic Republic's nuclear and military sites. The nationalities of the accused weren't immediately clear, but some of them have reportedly been sentenced to death. The arrests took place over the past several months amid growing tensions between Washington and Tehran. The CIA hasn't commented on the report.

GUESTS:

Bob Schlehuber — Producer for By Any Means Necessary and Sputnik news analyst.

Joia Jefferson Nuri — Communications specialist for In The Public Eye Communications.

Miko Peled — Israeli-American activist and author of "The General's Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine."

Jefferson Morley — Journalist and editor who has worked in Washington journalism for over 30 years, 15 of which were spent as an editor and reporter at The Washington Post. The author of "The Ghost: The Secret Life of CIA Spymaster James Jesus Angleton" and "Our Man in Mexico: Winston Scott and the Hidden History of the CIA," Morley has written about intelligence, the military and politics for Salon, The Atlantic and The Intercept, among others.

