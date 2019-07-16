Register
14:07 GMT +316 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    Trump's ICE-Capades: What Happened and Did Not Happen and Why?

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Oscar Chacon, co‐founder and executive director of Alianza Americas, dedicated to improving the quality of life of Latino immigrant communities in the US, as well as of peoples throughout the Americas.

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Oscar Chacon, co‐founder and executive director of Alianza Americas, dedicated to improving the quality of life of Latino immigrant communities in the US, as well as of peoples throughout the Americas.

    Last week, US President Donald Trump directed US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to conduct a mass roundup of migrant families that had received deportation orders. It was expected to begin with predawn raids this past Sunday targeting up to 2,000 families in as many as 10 US cities, including Houston, Chicago, Miami and Los Angeles. It is now being reported that immigration officials carried out small-scale raids over the weekend. For example, ICE agents attempted raids in at least two neighborhoods in New York City on Saturday. What happened or did not happen, and why?

    On Sunday, Trump tweeted, “So interesting to see 'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run … Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came … Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!” The congresswomen to whom he was referring are Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Talib (D-MI), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), all of whom were born in the United States, and Ilhan Omar (D-MI), whose family fled Somalia when she was a child and who is a US citizen. What’s the basis of his rant?

    The United States has an agreement that requires it to issue visas expeditiously to all foreign diplomats traveling to New York for UN events. Sanctioning Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister and top diplomat, would further complicate any attempts to restart negotiations with Iran on the nuclear deal that Trump abandoned a year ago, after which he started a maximum pressure campaign of sanctions that have brought Iran’s economy to the brink of collapse. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo clarified Sunday that Zarif would be granted a visa to enter the US, but that his movements in Manhattan would be restricted. Pompeo said he would accept any offer to go on Iranian television, as Zarif has appeared on US television. He also said he would tell Iranians that “we care deeply about them, that we’re supportive of the Iranian people, that we understand that the revolutionary theocracy is not acting in a way that is in their best interest.” Pompeo declined to comment when asked whether he or anyone else in the US government would try to speak with Zarif at the United Nations this week or at the UN General Assembly in September.

    Russia and India have devised a new mechanism which will allow payments for multi-billion dollar defense deals to be made using their own national currencies, Bloomberg has reported. The two countries have already signed several arms contracts worth the equivalent of billions of dollars using rubles and rupees, and have sought other ways to increase trade in national currencies amid concerns in Delhi that Washington could slap sanctions on India for buying Russian-made defense equipment. Settlements in rubles and rupees are designed specifically to allow Moscow and Delhi to skirt the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), a 2017 US law designed to slap severe restrictions on Russia's ability to sell arms abroad.

    Federal prosecutors in New York asked a judge to hold wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein behind bars Monday as he awaits trial on allegations of sex trafficking. US District Judge Richard Berman said he will issue a decision Thursday on whether to grant bail for Epstein. How likely is bail to be granted?

    GUESTS:

    Oscar Chacon — Co‐founder and executive director of Alianza Americas, dedicated to improving the quality of life of Latino immigrant communities in the US, as well as of peoples throughout the Americas.    Teresa M. Lundy — Government affairs and public relations specialist and principal of TML Communications, LLC.    

    David Rosen — Author of "Sex, Sin & Subversion: The Transformation of 1950s New York’s Forbidden into America’s New Normal." He can be found at www.DavidRosenWrites.com.        

    Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

    Mark Sleboda — International affairs and security analyst.  

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Jeffrey Epstein, migrants, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Nancy Pelosi, Iran, Russia, immigration raids, ICE
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young woman poses for pictures by a Novosibirsk energy plant's ash dump site - nicknamed the local Maldives - on 11 July 2019.
    'Russian Maldives': Odd Lake in Siberia Sparks Selfie Craze
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse