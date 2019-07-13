Acosta Resigns; ICE Readies for Weekend Raids; Russiagate Resurrected

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California; Jim Kavanagh, political analyst and commentator and editor of The Polemicist; and Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst.

US Labor Secretary Alex Acosta resigned Friday amid intense scrutiny of his role as a US attorney a decade ago in a deal with Jeffrey Epstein that allowed the financier to plead guilty to lesser offenses in a sex crimes case involving underage girls. After his horrific Wednesday press conference – which prompted former Florida State Attorney Barry Krischer to say Acosta was "completely wrong" and that the indictment against Epstein was scrapped "after secret negotiations" – he had to go.

US President Donald Trump has directed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to conduct a mass roundup of migrant families that have received deportation orders, an operation that is likely to begin with predawn raids in major US cities on Sunday. The “family op,” as it is referred to at ICE and the Department of Homeland Security, is slated to target up to 2,000 families in as many as 10 cities, including Houston, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles and other major immigration destinations, said officials who spoke to the Washington Post on the condition of anonymity to describe the operation.

So, US Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz is preparing to present his findings on the Russia inquiry, and it seems like it won't be pretty for the FBI. Horowitz has been examining how law enforcement officials obtained a warrant in October 2016 to wiretap Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign. Horowitz’s findings could once again upend the Justice Department and FBI, which have been at the center of a political firestorm since the 2016 presidential election over their handling of separate investigations into both Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and alleged ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism.

Jim Kavanagh — Political analyst and commentator and editor of The Polemicist.

