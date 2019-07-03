Will Harris' Rise and Biden's Decline in Polls Be a Sign of What's to Come?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Clarence Lusane, African-American author, activist, lecturer and chair of the political science department at Howard University.

It's a virtual tie between former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris in the race for the Democratic nomination. According to a new Quinnipiac poll, there's a 2% difference in support from voters, with Biden having 22% support to Harris' 20%. That's a double-digit jump for Harris since last month's poll and after her widely-praised performance during last week's Democratic debate.

Women held in rooms without running water, sleeping bags set up on concrete and children left apart from their families: that was what Democratic lawmakers said they heard about on Monday as they toured two Texas border facilities. Let’s talk about the realities here and the impact of detention centres.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is extending its deal to cut production for another nine months in bid to keep oil prices from sagging as the oil cartel faces a weakening outlook for global demand. The decision among the members of the organisation came during a meeting Monday at the cartel’s headquarters in Vienna. What does this mean going forward?

GUESTS:

Dr. Clarence Lusane — African-American author, activist, lecturer and chair of the political science department at Howard University.

Maru Mora-Villalpando — Nationally known immigrant rights activist, co-founder of the Latinx organization Mijente and community organizer with Northwest Detention Center Resistance.

Carlos Castaneda — Attorney at Garcia & Garcia.

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

