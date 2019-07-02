Trump in the DMZ: Who Blinked and Who Won?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis."

US President Donald Trump on Sunday became the first sitting American commander-in-chief to set foot in North Korea as he met Kim Jong Un, the country’s leader, at the heavily fortified demilitarized zone, and the two agreed to restart negotiations on a long-elusive nuclear agreement. The new concept behind the talks, as the New York Times is reporting, would amount to a nuclear freeze, one that essentially enshrines the status quo and tacitly accepts the North as a nuclear power, something administration officials have often said they would never stand for. How did we get here, and what does this mean?

Tehran said Monday that it has exceeded the stockpile limit for low-enriched uranium allowed under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal between Iran and world powers because Europe has failed to mitigate the impact of US sanctions, a move that could add to friction between Tehran and Washington. The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, confirmed today that Iran’s stockpile of low-enriched uranium exceeded the 300-kilogram (660-pound) limit allowed under the deal, spokesman Fredrik Dahl said. How concerned should we be?

In an effort to pressure Democratic presidential candidates to take a stand against Israel's treatment of Palestinians, the youth-led progressive Jewish advocacy group IfNotNow has launched a new campaign arm with the goal of bringing Israel's brutal occupation "to the forefront of the 2020 elections." As Politico reported on Saturday, IfNotNow is "training organizers in the early primary state of New Hampshire" and "plans to 'bird-dog' presidential candidates at public events to create viral moments and prod the Democratic Party leftward on the issue of Israel."

In a recent Venezuelanalysis.com piece, Ricardo Vaz writes, "The Venezuelan government has reportedly dismantled a plan to stage a violent putsch in recent days. Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez revealed on Wednesday that a large scale plan was set to be executed on June 23 or 24. The operation allegedly included the assassination of President Nicolas Maduro, National Constituent Assembly President Diosdado Cabello, and other high-ranking officials."

GUESTS:

Dr. Gerald Horne — Professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis."

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

Ricardo Vaz — Writer and editor at Venezuelanalysis.com.

Becca Lubow — Volunteer at IfNotNow.

