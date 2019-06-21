Whose Airspace is It: Iran Shoots Down US Drone, Are We Headed to War with Iran?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Daniel Lazare, journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

Iran shot down a US RQ-4 Global Hawk naval surveillance drone early on Thursday. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement that it targeted the drone inside Iranian airspace over the southern province of Hormozgan, next to the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command confirmed the incident Thursday but denied that the aircraft was in Iranian airspace. What are we to make of all of this?

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives passed a $1 trillion spending bill Wednesday that amounts to what some describe as an opening bid in a guns vs. butter fight with the Trump administration. The measure far exceeds Trump’s budget request for domestic programs, attracting a White House veto threat, but denies him his full Pentagon budget increase. The House bill includes $733 billion for the Pentagon, up from $716 billion the previous year. US President Donald Trump demanded $750 billion. What are we to make of this?

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in North Korea for a historic summit with Kim Jong Un Thursday, becoming the first Chinese leader to travel to the country in 14 years. His two-day trip comes days before Xi is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump during a Group of 20 summit in Japan. Is this pre-game strategy between Xi and Kim?GUEST:

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

Dr. Gerald Horne — Professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis."

