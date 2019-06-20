Trump's Florida Election Kick-Off Strikes Familiar Chord With His Established Base

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Lee Stranahan, co-host of Fault Lines on Sputnik Radio.

In announcing his re-election campaign, US President Donald Trump highlighted many of the same themes of as he has for last couple of years. Speaking to 20,000 supporters in Orlando, Florida, Tuesday night, Trump attacked Hillary Clinton as well as recent polls that show him trailing Democratic contenders. He argued that a vote for any Democrat in 2020 is a vote for the "rise of radical socialism and the destruction of the American dream."

Conservatives have ridiculed calls for reparations as unnecessary, unworkable and cynical ploys for black votes, and Republicans will almost certainly oppose them and use the House of Representatives hearing on the topic to paint Democrats as left-wing socialists seeking to redistribute the nation’s wealth. On Wednesday, members of Congress held a hearing of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties to discuss the legacy of slavery and the role of reparations in correcting what many have called “America’s original sin.” Is this the right forum, and are individuals such as Sen. Cory Booker, writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and actor Danny Glover the right people to articulate the salient issues on this topic?

In a thorough and damning report on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi released Wednesday, United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions Agnes Callamard concluded, after a nearly six-month investigation, that Khashoggi was the victim of a “deliberate, premeditated execution” and his kidnapping and murder violated international law. She added that Khashoggi may have been tortured. What does it mean for this case going forward?

GUESTS:

Lee Stranahan — Co-host of Fault Lines on Sputnik Radio.

Tom Porter — African American Studies Department at Ohio University and former director of the King Center in Atlanta.

Elisabeth Myers — Editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia.

