Chelsea Manning Remains Vigilant Despite Financial Pressure From US Government

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Kevin Gosztola, managing editor of Shadowproof and co-host of the weekly podcast Unauthorized Disclosure; and Kathy Kelly, member of Voices in the Wilderness and co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence.

A recent Washington Times article states, "Chelsea Manning is slated to face daily fines for contempt of court due to a Saturday deadline for the jailed WikiLeaks source to start cooperating with federal investigators. Manning, a 31-year-old activist, and former Army analyst, was found in civil contempt on May 16 for refusing to testify before a federal grand jury empaneled in Alexandria, Virginia, where the Department of Justice has for years helmed the government’s criminal investigation into the WikiLeaks website and its founder, Julian Assange." What's at the heart of the matter here?

Iran says it will pass the internationally-agreed-upon limit on its low-enriched uranium stockpiles by the end of next week. The country's Atomic Energy Organization said Monday it will increase enrichment levels to 20% within 10 days. That would bring Iran's stockpiles significantly closer to bomb-grade material. A spokesperson for the organization said Europe can rescue the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal if the countries that signed it, besides the US, find a way to shield Iran from the crippling effects of US economic sanctions. US President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal last year and reimposed stiff sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a new settlement in the Golan Heights will be named after President Trump. At a ceremony Sunday, Netanyahu said it will be called "Trump Heights." US and Israeli flags were displayed as well, though construction hasn't started. US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman attended the ceremony and said the naming of the settlement after Trump was much appreciated. However, critics called the move a publicity stunt. Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria after the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in 1981.

Reports say more US military forces could be sent to the Middle East. The president's national security team is holding discussions on the topic this week after last week's attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan noted Friday that 15% of the world's oil is shipped through the area, and a contingency plan needs to be in place in case things get worse.

GUESTS:

Kathy Kelly — American peace activist, pacifist, and author, one of the founding members of Voices in the Wilderness and currently a co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence.

Kevin Gosztola — Managing editor of Shadowproof. He also produces and co-hosts the weekly podcast Unauthorized Disclosure.

Dr. Gerald Horne — Professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis."

Robert Fantina — Pro-Palestine activist, peace and human rights leader, journalist and author of "Essays on Palestine."

