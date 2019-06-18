Register
14:31 GMT +318 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    Chelsea Manning Remains Vigilant Despite Financial Pressure From US Government

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Kevin Gosztola, managing editor of Shadowproof and co-host of the weekly podcast Unauthorized Disclosure; and Kathy Kelly, member of Voices in the Wilderness and co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence.

    A recent Washington Times article states, "Chelsea Manning is slated to face daily fines for contempt of court due to a Saturday deadline for the jailed WikiLeaks source to start cooperating with federal investigators. Manning, a 31-year-old activist, and former Army analyst, was found in civil contempt on May 16 for refusing to testify before a federal grand jury empaneled in Alexandria, Virginia, where the Department of Justice has for years helmed the government’s criminal investigation into the WikiLeaks website and its founder, Julian Assange." What's at the heart of the matter here?

    Iran says it will pass the internationally-agreed-upon limit on its low-enriched uranium stockpiles by the end of next week. The country's Atomic Energy Organization said Monday it will increase enrichment levels to 20% within 10 days. That would bring Iran's stockpiles significantly closer to bomb-grade material. A spokesperson for the organization said Europe can rescue the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal if the countries that signed it, besides the US, find a way to shield Iran from the crippling effects of US economic sanctions. US President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal last year and reimposed stiff sanctions on the Islamic Republic.   

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a new settlement in the Golan Heights will be named after President Trump. At a ceremony Sunday, Netanyahu said it will be called "Trump Heights." US and Israeli flags were displayed as well, though construction hasn't started. US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman attended the ceremony and said the naming of the settlement after Trump was much appreciated. However, critics called the move a publicity stunt. Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria after the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in 1981. 

    Reports say more US military forces could be sent to the Middle East. The president's national security team is holding discussions on the topic this week after last week's attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan noted Friday that 15% of the world's oil is shipped through the area, and a contingency plan needs to be in place in case things get worse.  

    GUESTS:

    Kathy Kelly — American peace activist, pacifist, and author, one of the founding members of Voices in the Wilderness and currently a co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence. 

    Kevin Gosztola — Managing editor of Shadowproof. He also produces and co-hosts the weekly podcast Unauthorized Disclosure. 

    Dr. Gerald Horne — Professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis."

    Robert Fantina — Pro-Palestine activist, peace and human rights leader, journalist and author of "Essays on Palestine." 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Netanyahu, Palestine, Iran, Shadowproof, Chelsea Manning
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In a photo taken on June 16, 2019 swimmers rest beside a wave pool at the Munsu water park in Pyongyang.
    Chilling in Pyongyang: How North Koreans Beat the Summer Heat
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse