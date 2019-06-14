Criminal Charges Dropped in Flint Water Crisis, Will Residents Ever Get Justice?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Julie Hurwitz, civil rights attorney and partner at the law firm Goodman, Hurwitz and James.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced today that it has dismissed all pending criminal cases connected to the Flint water crisis that were brought by the former Office of Special Counsel. It is important to note that the cases are being dropped without prejudice, and that charges could be brought against the defendants again. What does this mean going forward?

The UK home secretary has signed an extradition order allowing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to the US, where he faces charges of conspiring to hack government computers and violating espionage law. Sajid Javid announced Thursday that he had formally agreed to the request, which was received from the US Justice Department this week. "He [Assange] is rightly behind bars," Javid told the BBC. "There is an extradition request from the US that is before the courts tomorrow, but yesterday I signed the extradition order and certified it, and that will be going in front of the courts tomorrow." What does this mean for Assange and the process in London?

Law-enforcement officials in Memphis, Tennessee, were on high alert following a clash between police and protesters Wednesday night after US Marshals fatally shot a man they were pursuing. The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Brandon Webber, Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer said on Twitter. She said he was shot 16 to 20 times in his family's front yard. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said that six officers were taken to the hospital, and two journalists were injured.

Two petrochemical tankers in the Gulf of Oman came under suspected attack early Thursday amid soaring tensions between the United States and Iran. One of two, a tanker owned by the Japanese shipping company Kokuka Sangyo, was targeted just as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was wrapping up a high-stakes visit to Tehran to help cool hostilities in the region and potentially mediate US-Iran talks. It was hit twice over a period of three hours Thursday morning, Kokuka Sangyo President Yutaka Katada told reporters in Tokyo. How much of this should we question, and how much should we take at face value?

In a recent MintPress News article, writer Whitney Webb reports, "With nearly 6 million Americans unemployed and regular bouts of layoffs in the US tech industry, major American tech companies like Google, Microsoft and Intel Corporation are nonetheless moving key operations, billions in investments, and thousands of jobs to Israel — a trend that has largely escaped media attention or concern from even 'America first' politicians. The fact that this massive transfer of investment and jobs has been so overlooked is particularly striking given that it is largely the work of a single leading neoconservative Republican donor who has given millions of dollars to President Donald Trump." What's going on here?

GUESTS:

Julie Hurwitz — Civil rights attorney and partner at the law firm Goodman, Hurwitz and James.

Jim Kavanagh — Political analyst and commentator and editor of The Polemicist.

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

Joseph L. Graves Jr. — American scientist and the associate dean for research and professor of biological studies at the Joint School for Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, which is jointly administered by North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and UNC Greensboro.

Whitney Webb — Staff Writer at MintPress News.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com