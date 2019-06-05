Is Trump's Trip to London a Dog and Pony Show With No Pony?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Daniel Lazare, journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

On the second day of his three-day state visit to Britain, US President Donald Trump spoke with UK Prime Minister Theresa May while protesters mobilized in London. He said Tuesday that he believed Brexit would eventually happen, adding that Britain is "a very, very special place, and I think it deserves a special place." During the press conference he also spoke on on a trade deal, Huawei, his critics and tariffs on Mexico. What are we to make of all of this?

Trump says tariffs on Mexican imports will take effect next week, despite Mexican optimism for a deal, but Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell is eyeing the potential for Trump's trade war to inflict damage on the United States economy, saying that the central bank is prepared to act to sustain the economic expansion if needed. How does all of this uncertainty portend for the US's economic future?

"WOLA's hawkish stance on Venezuela may seem surprising for a 'human rights' organization, but it is less of a surprise for those familiar with WOLA's history." That comes from another great MintPress News story by writer Alex Rubinstein. He writes, "The Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA), a self-described 'human rights' NGO, has been circulating a June 1 press release ostensibly urging the return of democracy to Venezuela." What's the significance of them taking this position?

GUESTS:

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Teri Mattson — Activist with the Campaign to End US and Canadian Sanctions Against Venezuela.

