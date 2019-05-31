Mueller vs Trump: Whose Analysis Will You Believe?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

So, on his way out the door Wednesday, special counsel Robert Mueller spoke publicly. He clarified a few points of discrepancy between him and his boss, Attorney General William Barr. Mueller was clear: "If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so." He also made clear how heavily his office relied on a long-standing legal opinion from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel that a sitting president cannot be indicted. Mueller said "that the Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing." I take issue with that conclusion, but be that as it may, in the midst of all of this, US President Donald Trump attacks Mueller, saying he would have brought charges if he had evidence of a crime.

We talked Wednesday about the possibility of this happening, but the prevailing sentiment was that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would succeed in the 11th hour. Well, a politically fatigued Israel has cranked back into election mode Thursday, barely 50 days after its last national ballot and after the staggering failure of Netanyahu to form a government by midnight on Wednesday. The next vote is set for September 17. What does this mean going forward?

Facebook bans a political artist for her provocative MAGA-hats-as-Klan-hoods sculpture. In a great MintPress News article, Alexander Rubinstein states, "Facebook has a longstanding tradition of stifling dissenting and alternative voices, including those of journalists. Now, artists' careers are being hurt by the strongarm of the social media behemoth. Earlier this month, artist Kate Kretz — who employs a multitude of techniques, including silverpoint, wood burning, drawing, painting, embroidery and sculpture — had her account disabled for posting images of her latest work. The offending image was of her recent piece, entitled 'Hate Hat,' which resembles the hoods made infamous by the Ku Klux Klan. It's red and made out of 'Make America Great Again' hats (knockoffs, she insists), and features the slogan above the eyes. The provocative display is a clear dig at President Donald Trump, meant to highlight his bigotry." How dangerous is this?

GUESTS:

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

Robert Fantina — Pro-Palestine activist, peace and human rights leader, journalist and author of "Essays on Palestine."

Chris Garaffa — Web developer and technologist.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com