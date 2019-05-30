Nothing New From Mueller Statement, It's Now Up to Congress

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Jim Kavanagh, political analyst and commentator and editor of The Polemicist; and David Schultz, professor of political science at Hamline University and author of "Presidential Swing States: Why Only Ten Matter."

Former special counsel Robert Mueller reiterated Wednesday that his office could not clear US President Donald Trump of obstructing justice, asserting in his first public remarks about his investigation that federal prosecutors cannot accuse the commander in chief of a crime, while suggesting Congress still may do so.

Israel just held elections, but it might have a do-over. According to the Washington Post, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has a reputation as a slick political negotiator, but just a day away from his deadline to form a new government, he is floundering, raising the prospect of new elections. The thorn in his side is Avigdor Liberman, his former defense minister with whom the Israeli leader has a tempestuous history. Netanyahu needs Liberman, whose party holds five seats in the 120-seat parliament, known as the Knesset, to form a majority after coming out ahead in Israel's April 9 elections. Without those five seats, his coalition of right-wing and religious parties holds just 60. Is this really a threat to Netanyahu, and what does it mean for Palestinians and others in the region?

The Trump administration has moved to punish Huawei on national security grounds amid a bitter trade dispute with China. But in Europe, the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker has received a different reception. What does this say about the pressure that the US is trying to impose upon Huawei? For insight into this we turn to Dr. Jack Rasmus, who holds a PhD in political economy and teaches economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California. He is the author "Obama's Economy: Recovery for the Few," "Epic Recession: Prelude to Global Depression" and "The War at Home: The Corporate Offensive from Ronald Reagan to George W. Bush."

GUESTS:

Jim Kavanagh — Political analyst and commentator and editor of The Polemicist.

David Schultz — Professor of political science at Hamline University and author of "Presidential Swing States: Why Only Ten Matter."

Robert Fantina — Pro-Palestine activist, peace and human rights leader, journalist and author of "Essays on Palestine."

Michael Welch — Host of the "Global Research News Hour" radio show.

