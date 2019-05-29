Register
12:52 GMT +329 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    What You Need to Know About the SCOTUS Ruling on Indiana's Abortion Law

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Hannah Dickinson, associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an organizer with the Geneva Women's Assembly.

    The US Supreme Court is siding with a lower court and striking down part of an Indiana abortion law. The high court declared invalid the part of the law prohibiting abortion because of gender, race or disability of a fetus. However, a portion of the law was upheld that requires fetal remains from abortions to be buried or cremated. This happened a lot faster than I thought it was going to. The Supreme Court Tuesday sidestepped part of a case that could have tested the constitutional right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade, turning down an appeal to reinstate the strict Indiana abortion law. This law has two parts. The first part banned abortions sought solely because of fetal characteristics like sex or disability. The law's second provision required abortion providers to bury or cremate fetal remains. The court's decision, issued without briefing on the merits or oral arguments, was unsigned and just three pages long. It stressed that the decision to uphold the fetal remains provision "does not implicate our cases applying the undue burden test to abortion regulations." Indiana, the court said, has a "legitimate interest in proper disposal of fetal remains," quoting an earlier decision.

    Texas Secretary of State David Whitley, who was behind the botched effort to remove alleged non-citizens from the state's voter rolls, resigned Monday as the Texas legislature's session came to a close. What does say about the whole discussion on voter suppression? Whitley, who was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott in December, needed a two-thirds vote from the state Senate to be permanently confirmed to the position, but voting rights groups put pressure on Texas Democrats to stop the confirmation following his voter purge efforts. Earlier this year, Whitley's office sent local election officials a list of more than 90,000 people on the voter rolls who it suspected might not be citizens. Whitley, the state's chief elections officer, asked officials to vet the list and possibly remove those names from voter rolls. The list was compiled by flagging the names of people who at one point told the Texas Department of Safety they were not citizens and then also registered to vote within several years.

    In European Union parliamentary elections, the traditional centrist coalition lost its majority, while far-right and far-left populist parties made gains. A recent New York Times article states, "But if Europe has been an incubator for resurgent nationalism in recent years, it now also feels like an active battleground. With Europe's decades-old project of unity increasingly in the balance, the voting energized both sides on a polarized continent. It was a contest between angry, disaffected nationalists who want to beat back what they see as a remote and overreaching bureaucracy in Brussels, against the once-sleepy, complacent supporters of Europe looking to defend a unity that can no longer be taken for granted."

    The United States walked out of the Conference on Disarmament on Tuesday to protest against Venezuela assuming the rotating presidency of the UN-sponsored forum — the same thing it did a year ago when Syria took the chair. Is the US fighting a losing battle? The Trump administration, which has stepped up sanctions against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, has not ruled out military action to remove what it and dozens of other nations consider an illegitimate government and which they accuse of rigging a 2018 election.

    GUESTS:

    Hannah Dickinson — Associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an organizer with the Geneva Women's Assembly.

    Bob Phillips — Executive director for Common Cause North Carolina, the Raleigh-based chapter of Common Cause, a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization dedicated to encouraging citizen participation in democracy.

    Alexander Mercouris — Editor-in-chief of The Duran.

    Joe Lombardo — Co-coordinator, United National Antiwar Coalition.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    The Duran, Conference on Disarmament, Common Cause, voter purges, Voter Supression, Abortion, populism, SCOTUS, Indiana
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Great Power Participants in Bolivia
    Bolivia's Way to Party: Country Finds Queen of Great Power to Lead Festivities
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse