12:33 GMT +322 May 2019
    The Critical Hour

    POTUS Trumped by Federal Judge Who Upholds Subpoena of Trump's Financial Records

    The Critical Hour
    Wilmer Leon
    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of Loud and Clear on Radio Sputnik.

    On Monday, US President Donald Trump lost an early round of his court fight with Democrats after US District Judge Amit P. Mehta of the District of Columbia ruled the president's accounting firm must turn over his financial records to Congress as lawmakers seek to assert their oversight authority. Also Monday, the White House blocked former counsel Donald McGahn from testifying to Congress, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is facing increased pressure to support impeachment from Democratic House colleagues but has counseled other Democratic leaders to let investigations of Trump run their course. At some point, can we just get down to governing?

    On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro proposed early elections for the National Assembly, which is headed by opposition leader Juan Guaido. What's the basis of or tactic behind this call by Maduro?

    On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Theresa May urged British lawmakers to back her "new" Brexit deal, which would include a binding vote by Parliament on whether to hold a second Brexit referendum. In a speech in London, May said lawmakers will have "one last chance" to deliver Brexit in a vote early next month. What's going on here, and what's "new" in her new Brexit deal?

    As Republican-controlled state legislatures continue to pass legislation restricting abortion access — a steady movement that has prompted outrage and deep concern that a conservative-leaning US Supreme Court might now be compelled to overturn Roe v. Wade — reproductive rights groups organized a mass national protest Tuesday to speak out against the new wave of draconian laws. What happened at the rallies?

    GUEST:

    John Kiriakou — Co-host of Loud and Clear on Radio Sputnik.

    Pete Dolack — Activist and writer who has worked with several groups and currently works with Trade Justice New York Metro. His writings can be found on the Systemic Disorder blog and on news sites such as CounterPunch and ZNet. He is the author of the book "It's Not Over: Learning From the Socialist Experiment" and is working on a book about economic democracy that includes a chapter about Venezuela.

    Alexander Mercouris — Editor-in-chief of The Duran.

    Erin Grant — Deputy director of Abortion Care Network.

