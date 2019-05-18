Register
18 May 2019
    All You Need To Know About Why the US and China Trade Talks Failed

    The Critical Hour
    Wilmer Leon
    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer is joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California; Jim Kavanagh, political analyst and commentator and editor of The Polemicist; and Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst.

    It's Friday, so that means it's panel time.

    Stocks are finishing the week in the red amid reports of stalled trade talks between the US and China. Uncertainty over the negotiations prompted a big drop on Monday, and the major indexes haven't recovered. As the trade war with China heats up, US President Donald Trump is cooling the fight with America's neighbors. Trump announced Friday that negotiators have reached an agreement with Mexico and Canada to end tariffs on metal imports. He also will put a pause on the planned tariffs on cars and car parts. This deal could be the first step toward ratifying the US-Mexico Canada Agreement that Trump hopes will replace NAFTA.

    President Trump says he hopes there will not be a war with Iran. He made the remark in response to a question from a White House reporter Thursday. The White House has been tamping down reports of a rift within the administration over Iran. There have been reports that some high level administration officials are suggesting possible US military action against Tehran.

    The few remaining pro-Maduro protestors occupying the Venezuelan embassy in Washington, DC, are out. Four people were arrested by federal law enforcement officers this morning and forcibly removed from the building. Activists had been occupying the embassy for over a month, following the US government's recognition of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's rightful leader. For weeks the embassy has been the site of a standoff between supporters of President Nicolas Maduro and backers of Guaido. Federal officers and DC police on Monday posted an eviction notice telling those camped inside the building they had to leave.

    GUEST:

    Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

    Jim Kavanagh — Political analyst and commentator and editor of The Polemicist.

    Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism.

    Tags:
    US Trade, Trump Administration, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, Iran, China
    Votre message a été envoyé!
