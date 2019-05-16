AL Senate Passes Strictest Abortion Law Since Roe v. Wade, Will SCOTUS Uphold?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Hannah Dickinson, associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an organizer with the Geneva Women's Assembly.

If Alabama's bill that would ban nearly all abortions gets signed into law, the American Civil Liberties Union is planning to sue. The Alabama Senate voted Tuesday to approve the controversial measure, but Republican Governor Kay Ivey has not said if she's going to sign it or not. An attorney for the ACLU said in a statement that if Ivey signs the bill into law, "we will see you in court."

San Francisco is banning city agencies from using facial recognition technology. The Board of Supervisors approved the ban on an 8-1 vote, apparently heeding Supervisor Aaron Peskin's warnings about the technology's inaccuracies and potential to create a police state. Opponents of the ordinance say the surveillance technology is helpful in solving crimes.

The US is ordering all non-emergency personnel in Iraq to leave the country. The announcement comes a day after the Defense Department warned about the possible threat to Americans in Iraq from Iranian-backed forces as tensions rise between Washington and Tehran. The order to leave said that the US has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Iraq. The White House has reportedly been reviewing possible military options should US forces come under attack by Iran or its proxies.

GUESTS:

Hannah Dickinson — Associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an organizer with the Geneva Women's Assembly.

Sameena Usman — Government relations coordinator for CAIR-SFBA, where she regularly meets with Bay Area elected officials to advocate for positive legislation and to highlight issues within the community, including civil rights complaints received by the office.

Jefferson Morley — Journalist and editor who has worked in Washington journalism for over 30 years, 15 of which were spent as an editor and reporter at The Washington Post. The author of "The Ghost: The Secret Life of CIA Spymaster James Jesus Angleton" and "Our Man in Mexico: Winston Scott and the Hidden History of the CIA," Morley has written about intelligence, the military and politics for Salon, The Atlantic and The Intercept, among others.

