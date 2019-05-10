Register
    Trump Questions Cabinet After Three Failed Attempts To Oust Maduro In Venezuela

    The Critical Hour
    Wilmer Leon
    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Ariel Gold, national co-director for Code Pink.

    According to the Washington Post, US President Donald Trump "is questioning his administration's aggressive strategy in Venezuela following the failure of a US-backed effort to oust President Nicolás Maduro, complaining he was misled about how easy it would be to replace the socialist strongman with a young opposition figure, according to administration officials and White House advisers. The president's dissatisfaction has crystallized around National Security Adviser John Bolton and what Trump has groused is an interventionist stance at odds with his view that the United States should stay out of foreign quagmires." What's really going on?

    South Africans voted Wednesday in the country's sixth national election since the formation of its democratic government 25 years ago. This election was seen as a test for President Cyril Ramaphosa and his party, the African National Congress (ANC), which has led South Africa since the end of apartheid in 1994. Ramaphosa and the ANC were expected to prevail, and early results, which started trickling in Thursday, suggest they will do so — but likely with a reduced majority.

    Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says CEO Mark Zuckerberg is "not accountable," and the government should break up the social media giant. In a New York Times op-ed Thursday, Hughes writes that Facebook has gotten out of control. In an interview with NBC News following up on his op-ed, Hughes said it's become clear that "the Facebook that exists today is not the Facebook that we founded in 2004."

    The FBI is investigating nearly 850 people as possible domestic terrorists. FBI Assistant Director for Counterterrorism Michael McGarrity told a House of Representatives panel on Wednesday that the number of cases involving white supremacists and others motivated by race has jumped in the past six months. McGarrity said there have been more arrests and deaths caused by domestic terrorists in the US in recent years than international ones, and that that hatred and extreme views are increasingly being spread online.

    GUESTS:

    Ariel Gold — National co-director for Code Pink. She carries out creative actions for peace and justice in the US and throughout the world. Ariel has been published in The Forward, HuffPost, Tikkun Magazine and more.

    Keidi Awadu — Award-winning author, journalist, chef and host of The Conscious Rasta Report on LIBRadio on BlogTalk Radio

    Chris Garaffa — Web developer and technologist.

    Dr. Shantella Sherman — Historical researcher, technical writer, author of "In Search of Purity: Popular Eugenics & Racial Uplift Among New Negroes 1915-1935" and publisher of Acumen Magazine.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

     

     

