15:00 GMT +309 May 2019
    The Critical Hour

    Losses Equal Wealth? NYT Exposes Trump's $1B In Losses; Barr Held in Contempt

    The Critical Hour
    Wilmer Leon
    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

    A decade of tax records from US President Donald Trump, obtained by the New York Times and running from 1985 to 1994, has Democrats asking for more. Congressman Brad Sherman (D-CA), a certified public accountant, says the New York Times story only shows a snapshot of the president's finances. And while the report details more than a billion dollars in losses, Sherman says much of that could be from real estate depreciation. The California Democrat wants to get the full tax returns so he can see what the Trump businesses were reporting to the IRS.

    The House Judiciary Committee will consider contempt of Congress citations for Attorney General Bill Barr and the Justice Department Wednesday morning. The department has refused to honor a subpoena to give the committee the full, redacted final report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller. The subpoena also demands access to all underlying evidence in the report. If the Democratic-led committee decides that contempt citations are in order, the matter will be referred to the full House. [EDITOR'S NOTE: The committee voted this afternoon to hold Barr in contempt, so the resolution will now have to go to the House as a whole. Not sure if you want to change this paragraph in light of that development.]

    Iran says it will no longer fully comply with the nuclear deal it signed with the US and five other nations. Wednesday's announcement comes one year after President Trump pulled the US out of the agreement. Iran's Supreme National Security Council said in a statement the Islamic Republic will no longer abide by limits on keeping enriched uranium and heavy water reserves. Iran says the other nations that signed the 2015 agreement — Britain, Germany, China, Russia and France — now have 60 days to ease restrictions on its banking and oil industries. The Trump administration is currently working to block all of Iran's oil exports.

    One student died, and eight classmates were wounded Tuesday in a shooting at a suburban Denver, Colorado, school, law enforcement authorities said, less than a month after the region marked the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre. The student who died was a senior who was expected to graduate in just three days, officials said. He died at the school. The Denver region was on edge as the 20th anniversary of Columbine was memorialized, and deadly threats were called in to other Denver-area schools. What does this say about the culture of violence in America, and why are we not addressing the culture of white mass shootings?

    Confederate and other historic markers would be protected from local regulators under a bill passed Tuesday by the Texas Senate. The legislation reduces the power of local governments, state agencies and public universities to remove or change monuments honoring historically significant events or people, including Johnny Reb. The bill would require a two-thirds vote of both the state House and Senate to remove, change, or relocate a monument 25 or more years old on state property or a public university campus. The measure protects statues, portraits, plaques and place names. The bill now goes to the Texas House.

    GUESTS:

    Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

    Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

    Ambassador Seyed Hossein Mousavian — Iranian policymaker and scholar who served on Iran's nuclear diplomacy team in negotiations with the EU and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

    Dr. Shantella Sherman — Historical researcher, technical writer, author of "In Search of Purity: Popular Eugenics & Racial Uplift Among New Negroes 1915-1935" and publisher of Acumen Magazine.

    Joseph L. Graves Jr. — American scientist and the associate dean for research and professor of biological studies at the Joint School for Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, which is jointly administered by North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and UNC Greensboro.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

     

     

    Confederate Statues, House Judiciary, Executive Privilege, Taxes, Racism, Nuclear Deal, Denver Shooting, William Barr, Donald Trump, Columbine, Iran
