House Pushes Forward With Vote Of Contempt, Dems Still Won't Let AG Barr Go

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Jackie Luqman, co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation and the co-host of the Facebook livestream "Coffee, Current Events & Politics."

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee said they will vote Wednesday on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress after Barr missed a deadline to produce a complete version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report. Also, President Donald Trump reversed himself on Sunday and said that the special counsel should not testify before Congress. What will the Democrats do now in this ongoing confrontation over presidential authority and the separation of powers?

President Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen hopes the US "will be in a place without xenophobia, injustice and lies at the helm of our country" when he finishes his prison term. That comment came as he reported Monday to a federal correctional facility in Otisville, New York. Cohen added that there remains much to be told, and he looks forward to the day he can share the truth. He'll be serving a three-year sentence for tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance crimes.

The US is sending a carrier strike group and bombers to the Middle East in a show of force to Iran. National Security Advisor John Bolton said in a Sunday statement that the presence of the US military will send a message to the Iranian government that any attack on American interests or allies "will be met with unrelenting force." The move comes after a series of rocket strikes against Israel by forces in the Gaza Strip that are allied with Iran.

Are we reading the April jobs numbers incorrectly? How accurate are these statistics? According to economist Jack Rasmus, "Claims of wages rising are similarly misrepresented when a deeper analysis shows the proclaimed wage gains are, once again, skewed to the high end of the wage structure and reflect wages for salaried managers and high end professionals by estimating ‘averages' and limiting data analysis to full time workers once again; not covering wages for part time and temp workers; not counting collapse of deferred and social wages (pension and social security payments); and underestimating inflation so that real wages appear larger than otherwise. Independent sources estimate more than half of all US workers received no wage increase whatsoever in 2018 — suggesting once again the gains are being driven by the top 10% and assumptions of averages that distort the actual wage gains that are much more modest, if at all." We'll dissect those numbers and reach the truth.

GUESTS:

Jackie Luqman — Co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation and the co-host of the Facebook livestream "Coffee, Current Events & Politics."

Dr. Gerald Horne — Professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis."

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

